Uniform Civil Code In Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis announces committee to draft rules

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a 7-member panel headed by retired SC Judge Ranjana Desai to draft a Uniform Civil Code. The UCC will aim for uniform laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced the formation of a seven-member expert panel to prepare a draft proposal for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state. The committee will be headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The announcement was made during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislative assembly, marking the official start of Maharashtra's legislative process toward a common civil framework.

What the proposed UCC aims to do

The proposed code seeks to replace diverse religious personal laws with one uniform legal system for all citizens, regardless of faith. It will cover marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

Fadnavis said the decision aligns with the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Indian Constitution and reflects the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar. "A common framework is essential to uphold the constitutional values of equality and uniformity," he stated.

Focus on women's rights, polygamy

The move comes after recent assembly debates on rising instances of triple talaq and variations in personal laws affecting women's rights. Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam said the government is "approach-positive" and intends to use the UCC to extend uniform legal protections, especially for women, and to bring restrictions on polygamy.

Who is heading the panel

Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai brings key experience to the role. She previously chaired the drafting committee for Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code - the first state to implement the code after independence.

The Maharashtra panel will study existing legal frameworks, analyse recommendations from states like Uttarakhand and Gujarat, and review public representations before finalising its draft.

Legal Hurdles: UCC bill may face court challenge

The bill may be challenged in court due to a perceived conflict between constitutional provisions.

Article 44 of the Directive Principles urges the state to implement a Uniform Civil Code.

But Articles 25–28 guarantee citizens the freedom of religion, including the right to follow personal laws. Critics are likely to argue in court that the UCC will infringe upon the rights of religious minorities to govern marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption according to their own faith.

Supreme Court's past stand: Gender equity vs diversity

The Supreme Court has weighed in on this debate before. In the Shah Bano and Sarla Mudgal cases, the court urged the implementation of the UCC to ensure gender equity and national integration. However, it also cautioned that any move must strike a balance between constitutional goals and India’s diverse traditions.

Social and political challenges

With about 12% of India’s population being Muslim, implementing the UCC will be a major social and political challenge.

Opponents argue it could divide society along religious lines and increase polarisation. The government will also need to manage public perception and build consensus across communities before the bill can move forward.

Practical burden on courts and citizens

Beyond legal and social issues, the UCC brings a huge administrative burden. Millions of existing cases related to marriage, inheritance, and adoption may need reassessment under a new code.

Legal professionals will require specialised training, and the public will need large-scale education and awareness drives. Courts will also face difficulty interpreting and enforcing the new provisions, especially while protecting individual privacy and personal autonomy.

Ruling coalition backs move, opposition urges caution

The ruling coalition has strongly backed the UCC, calling it a long-standing ideological objective. Opposition leaders, including from the Congress, urged caution. They said that while the constitutional basis for UCC is valid, the government must ensure broad consensus by consulting legal experts, advocates, and community leaders before tabling the final bill.