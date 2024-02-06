Twitter
Uniform Civil Code bill to be presented in Uttarakhand assembly today: Key points to know

Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday that the Uniform Civil Code is in the consultation process and being reviewed by the Law Commission of India.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government will table the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday.

The bill will be tabled during the ongoing four-day special session of the assembly, which began on Monday.

On Sunday, the Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the final draft of the UCC, which proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state. Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday that the Uniform Civil Code is in the consultation process and being reviewed by the Law Commission of India. 

Uniform Civil Code bill: Key features 

  • Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the Uniform Civil Code is in the consultation process and being reviewed by the Law Commission of India. 
  • “This is not just the issue of the Centre; the makers of the Constitution had discussed this even when the Constitution was being made...Right now, this matter is under consideration with the Law Commission of India and is in the consultation process," said Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
  • The Uniform Civil Code proposes to provide equal rights in property for both sons and daughters. If the girl marries in any other religion. To have an equal share as a son in their father's property, the 2005 amendment in the Hindu Succession Act 1956 already provides for married daughters. 
  • Uttarakhand UCC also focuses on abolishing the distinction between legitimate and illegitimate children concerning property rights. the bill also aims that children would be recognised as the biological offspring of the parents and would have equal rights. UCC also gives rights to children who are adopted, born through surrogacy, or born through assisted reproductive technology. 
  • The legislation gives equitable property rights for both the spouse and children after the passing of an individual. This represents a significant departure from prior legal frameworks, where exclusive property rights were granted solely to the mother in the event of the individual's demise. 
  • Under Uttarakhand UCC, marriage registration is mandatory for all religions. The bill also bans polygamy and child marriage and makes it mandatory to declare live-in relationships.
  • The UCC bill seeks to ban Islamic practices such as halala and iddat which are considered unfair for women. Halala and iddat are Islamic practices a woman must go through after a divorce or the death of her husband.

(with inputs from ANI)

