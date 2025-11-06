FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Unified Pension Scheme: Government clarifies rules, makes THESE mandatory for voluntary retirement

'Apko kya pasand hai...': PM Modi's sweet gesture toward injured Pratika Rawal wins hearts online - Watch

Bihar Elections 2025: Voter turnout of 64.46% recorded in first phase of polling, highest in 73 years

Deepti Sharma to Alyssa Healy: Full list of released players from all five teams ahead of WPL 2026 mega auction

JNU Election Results 2025: Left Unity sweeps JNU Students' Union polls again, defeats ABVP in all 4 central posts

'Voted in both Delhi, Bihar': Opposition attacks Rakesh Sinha over 'vote chori' allegations, BJP hits back

India's largest bank joins USD 100 billion market-cap club after...; only behind Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, TCS and...

Is Aryan Khan teaming up with father Shah Rukh Khan for a new movie? Insider spills details on exciting project

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s son in trouble over Rs 300 crore land deal controversy as govt orders probe, suspends officials; know all about it

WPL 2026: World Cup hero Deepti Sharma released; Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana retained - Full retention list and purse left

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Unified Pension Scheme: Government clarifies rules, makes THESE mandatory for voluntary retirement

Unified Pension Scheme: Government clarifies rules, makes THESE mandatory for vo

'Apko kya pasand hai...': PM Modi's sweet gesture toward injured Pratika Rawal wins hearts online - Watch

PM Modi's sweet gesture toward injured Pratika Rawal wins hearts online - Watch

Bihar Elections 2025: Voter turnout of 64.46% recorded in first phase of polling, highest in 73 years

Bihar Elections 2025: Voter turnout of 64.46% recorded in first phase of polling

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in custom Jigyam lehenga, carries Rs 2.86 lakh silver purse at friend’s mehendi

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in custom Jigyam lehenga, carries Rs 2.86 lakh silver

Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it

Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gan

HomeIndia

INDIA

Unified Pension Scheme: Government clarifies rules, makes THESE mandatory for voluntary retirement

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has defined the rules for taking voluntary retirement under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). In the last few months, the Centre has been working towards making rules simpler with more clarity regarding UPS.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 09:46 PM IST

Unified Pension Scheme: Government clarifies rules, makes THESE mandatory for voluntary retirement
Unified Pension Scheme
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has defined the rules for taking voluntary retirement under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). In the last few months, the Centre has been working towards making rules simpler with more clarity regarding UPS. The government has declared the deadline for opting for UPS for central government employees to be November 30, 2025. 

Additionally, the government has notified the Central Civil Services (Implementation of Unified Pension Scheme under the National Pension System) Rules, 2025, to govern the service-related matters of central government civil employees covered under the UPS. 

The UPS was introduced for 23 lakh central government civil employees, who come under the NPS as of April 1, 2025. However, the UPS is not for other government employees or those not part of the NPS framework covering central services. As per the rules, the employees covered under the UPS are allowed to take a voluntary retirement from the central service but only after serving for 20 years and a notice period of minimum 3 months. 

“Rule 13 of these rules provides for voluntary retirement from service and entitlement on voluntary retirement from government service in respect of a central government servant opted for UPS under the NPS. The rule provides that at any time after a subscriber has completed twenty years regular service, he may, by giving notice of not less than three months in writing to the appointing authority, retire from the service,” the DoPPW said in an Office Memorandum (OM). 

The employees need to give notice regarding voluntary retirement provided under sub-rule (1) shall require acceptance by the appointing authority, according to DoPPW, which comes under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. 

“However, where the appointing authority does not refuse to grant the permission for retirement before the expiry of the period specified in the said notice, the retirement shall become effective from the date of expiry of the said period,” it further clarifies.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Unified Pension Scheme: Government clarifies rules, makes THESE mandatory for voluntary retirement
Unified Pension Scheme: Government clarifies rules, makes THESE mandatory for vo
'Apko kya pasand hai...': PM Modi's sweet gesture toward injured Pratika Rawal wins hearts online - Watch
PM Modi's sweet gesture toward injured Pratika Rawal wins hearts online - Watch
Bihar Elections 2025: Voter turnout of 64.46% recorded in first phase of polling, highest in 73 years
Bihar Elections 2025: Voter turnout of 64.46% recorded in first phase of polling
Deepti Sharma to Alyssa Healy: Full list of released players from all five teams ahead of WPL 2026 mega auction
Deepti Sharma to Alyssa Healy: Full list of released players from all five teams
JNU Election Results 2025: Left Unity sweeps JNU Students' Union polls again, defeats ABVP in all 4 central posts
JNU Election Results 2025: Left Unity sweeps JNU Students' Union polls again, de
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in custom Jigyam lehenga, carries Rs 2.86 lakh silver purse at friend’s mehendi
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in custom Jigyam lehenga, carries Rs 2.86 lakh silver
Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it
Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore
Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims
Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gan
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani, Manushii Chhillar: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into hottest red carpet trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into h
Bigg Boss 17 couple Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma file for divorce: 5 couples who split after appearing on Salman Khan's show
Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma file for divorce: 5 couples who split after the show
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE