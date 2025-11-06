Unified Pension Scheme: Government clarifies rules, makes THESE mandatory for voluntary retirement

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has defined the rules for taking voluntary retirement under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). In the last few months, the Centre has been working towards making rules simpler with more clarity regarding UPS.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has defined the rules for taking voluntary retirement under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). In the last few months, the Centre has been working towards making rules simpler with more clarity regarding UPS. The government has declared the deadline for opting for UPS for central government employees to be November 30, 2025.

Additionally, the government has notified the Central Civil Services (Implementation of Unified Pension Scheme under the National Pension System) Rules, 2025, to govern the service-related matters of central government civil employees covered under the UPS.

The UPS was introduced for 23 lakh central government civil employees, who come under the NPS as of April 1, 2025. However, the UPS is not for other government employees or those not part of the NPS framework covering central services. As per the rules, the employees covered under the UPS are allowed to take a voluntary retirement from the central service but only after serving for 20 years and a notice period of minimum 3 months.

“Rule 13 of these rules provides for voluntary retirement from service and entitlement on voluntary retirement from government service in respect of a central government servant opted for UPS under the NPS. The rule provides that at any time after a subscriber has completed twenty years regular service, he may, by giving notice of not less than three months in writing to the appointing authority, retire from the service,” the DoPPW said in an Office Memorandum (OM).

The employees need to give notice regarding voluntary retirement provided under sub-rule (1) shall require acceptance by the appointing authority, according to DoPPW, which comes under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

“However, where the appointing authority does not refuse to grant the permission for retirement before the expiry of the period specified in the said notice, the retirement shall become effective from the date of expiry of the said period,” it further clarifies.