FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Rain Alert: Delhi-NCR, UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, likely to see more shower, thunderstorm today, predicts IMD

Rain Alert: Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, UP likely to see more shower, thunderstorm

Asian Games 2026 cricket QFs confirmed: Schedule, timings and opponents for India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Asian Games 2026 Cricket QFs Confirmed: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Ravi Kishan to come together, not for ensemble film, but for...

Ajay, Ayushmann, Rajkummar, Ravi to unite, not for ensamble film, but for...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

UNGA 2026: India blasts Pakistan, says, 'goodwill' and 'cooperation' cannot coexist with terrorism

While addressing the UNGA session, Jaishankar, without taking Sharif's name, said the Pakistan PM had tried to "normalise terrorism" and "claim immunity" from its fallout, while asserting that India has the right to self-defence.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 07:42 AM IST

UNGA 2026: India blasts Pakistan, says, 'goodwill' and 'cooperation' cannot coexist with terrorism
EAM S Jaishankar addresses 81st UNGA (Photo/UNGA YouTube)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the UN General Assembly for "misrepresenting facts" and described Islamabad as a "serial practitioner of terrorism."

Jaishankar calls out Pakistan

While addressing the UNGA session, Jaishankar, without taking Sharif's name, said the Pakistan PM had tried to "normalise terrorism" and "claim immunity" from its fallout, while asserting that India has the right to self-defence. 

“Governments indulging in such practices must be held accountable. There must be no dilution in our zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. Its financial aspects, in particular, should be exposed and should be countered," he said.

Stressing that India will exercise its right to self-defence against terrorist attacks, the EAM said friendship and goodwill cannot co-exist with terrorism. "The perpetrator of terrorism must mend its ways," he said.

This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raised the Indus Waters Treaty at the UNGA and said any attempt to stop, impede or divert Pakistan’s share of waters would be treated as an “act of war".

What Pakistan PM said at UNGA

Sharif in his address had brought up the four-day India-Pakistan military standoff in May 2025, claiming Islamabad had invoked its "inherent right of self-defence" under Article 51 of the UN Charter during the conflict and lauded the response of Pakistan's armed forces.

After the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 that killed 26 civilians, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The escalation ended with a ceasefire that came into effect on May 10. 

Sharif praises Trump for role during India-Pak tensions

During his speech, Pakistan's Prime Minister also thanked US President Donald Trump, claiming his intervention was timely and came at a decisive stage.

“His timely intervention came at a decisive juncture when two nuclear-armed neighbors stood at the brink of an all-out war. And, who knows, Mr. President, the extent of devastation that could have taken place had President Trump not stepped in at this critical moment with clarity of thought and action. Mr President, we must therefore ensure that South Asia never reaches that precipice ever again,” Sharif said.

India has firmly held that the May 2025 ceasefire with Pakistan was the result of direct engagement between the two sides, with no role for any third party.

India exercised Right of Reply

Earlier, exercising India's right of reply, Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot termed Sharif's remarks “bizarre” and brought the Assembly's attention to Pakistan's history of sheltering high-profile terrorists, noting that Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, was discovered residing within Pakistan.

“The US just observed the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Its mastermind was living at the doorstep of Pakistan's Army's premier academy,” she pointed out.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rain Alert: Delhi-NCR, UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, likely to see more shower, thunderstorm today, predicts IMD
Rain Alert: Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, UP likely to see more shower, thunderstorm
UNGA 2026: India blasts Pakistan, says, 'goodwill' and 'cooperation' cannot coexist with terrorism
UNGA 2026: India blasts Pakistan, says, goodwill and cooperation cannot coexist
EAM S Jaishankar flags attacks on seafarers at UNGA, says, 'safety must not be compromised'
Jaishankar flags attacks on seafarers at UNGA, says, 'safety not be compromised'
‘Want Zelenskyy-Putin to settle’: Trump urges talks, highlights mounting Ukraine war deaths
‘Want Zelenskyy-Putin to settle’: Trump urges talks, highlights death toll
Manmohan Singh to get Bharat Ratna? Revanth Reddy pushes for honour, Knowledge Centre in Delhi
Manmohan Singh to get Bharat Ratna? Revanth Reddy pushes for honour
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement