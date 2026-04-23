'Unfair to drag me, armed forces in politics': Gen (Retd) MM Naravane slams Rahul Gandhi over brandishing his memoir in Lok Sabha

Former Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane has slammed Rahul Gandhi over citing his memoir 'Four Stars of Destiny' in Lok Sabha. He expressed dissatisfaction over "dragging him and the army" in politics.

Former Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s non-fiction strategic analysis, “The Curious and the Classified: Unearthing Military Myths and Mysteries” was released on April 22, Wednesday, and published by Rupa Publications. The book has been published almost three months (80 days) after his last memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny', which was marred with political controversy even before its release.

In an exclusive interview with News18, General MM Narvane described his new book, which has now moved away from the sensitive issues of strategic controversies and moves towards the “shared cultural heritage” and “lighter lore” of the Indian Armed Forces, covering traditions, folklore, and the human side of military life. The book delves into the legends and lore of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Air Force.

From ‘Four Stars’ to ‘The Curious and the Classified’

General Naravane spoke on the idea behind his new work which came during a casual time while being involved in an intellectual thinking that sparked curiosity. He revealed he was inspired by Shashi Tharoor’s book, “A Wonderland of Words”.

While he was going through Tharoor’s exploration of language, he was inspired to write about the lesser-known areas of the military, including its quirks, long legends, and unique vocabulary. The General asserted that even though he had considered the idea of working on fiction, the Indian Army still had “too many stories marching around” in his head to ignore.

General Naravane slams Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha stint

Talking about a massive controversy of his post-retirement, General Naravane shared his opinion on Lok Sabha’s Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s act of waving a copy of his unpublished memoir in Parliament. Naravane showed deep concern and dissatisfaction with the political manoeuvring, stating that it was “totally unfair to drag me and the armed forces into politics” in the name of unpublished texts to gain politically. The General pointed out that when the manuscript was under a standard review process by the Ministry of Defence, at that time discussions over it and creating a controversy out of it in the Lok Sabha was a breach of protocol that politicised a neutral institution.

What was the controversy about?

Excerpts from the book reportedly suggested that India had informed China about the removal of Article 370 (which revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status). This was seen as a sensitive disclosure with potential diplomatic implications.

Critics raised concerns about whether such details—if accurate—should be made public by a former Army Chief, given issues of national security and confidentiality.