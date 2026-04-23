FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsements revealed

Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' she received after 12th Fail, signed Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to avoid getting stereotyped

Iran war: Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot and kill' boats putting mines in Strait of Hormuz

'Unfair to drag me, armed forces in politics': Gen (Retd) MM Naravane slams Rahul Gandhi over brandishing his memoir in Lok Sabha

Fact check: Anurag Basu confirms 'no delay' in Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela romantic film, will release in 2026: 'We are very much on schedule'

Kalki Koechlin admits divorce from Anurag Kashyap was 'hurtful', reveals why she stayed away from Dev D director: 'We needed to stay out of each other’s lives'

Trump issues first statement after 'hellhole' remark on India: 'Great country with very good friend at top'

BCCI wants Jasprit Bumrah to play remaining WTC Tests, Team India told to refocus on red-ball cricket

From suicide drones to naval mines: Iran's five weapons keep Donald Trump trapped in war

David Dhawan breaks silence on how Dhurandhar success affected Rakesh Bedi: 'Chaal change ho gayi hai'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsements revealed

How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsemen

Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' she received after 12th Fail, signed Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to avoid getting stereotyped

Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' after 12th Fail

Delhi News: Ex-Help Dragged IRS Officer's Daughter Down The Stairs For Fingerprint To Open Safe

Delhi News: Ex-Help Dragged IRS Officer's Daughter Down The Stairs For Fingerprint To Open Safe

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more

Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation

Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars

Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian

World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna; 7 Bollywood actresses who became powerful authors

World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna

HomeIndia

INDIA

'Unfair to drag me, armed forces in politics': Gen (Retd) MM Naravane slams Rahul Gandhi over brandishing his memoir in Lok Sabha

Former Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane has slammed Rahul Gandhi over citing his memoir 'Four Stars of Destiny' in Lok Sabha. He expressed dissatisfaction over "dragging him and the army" in politics.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 08:51 PM IST

'Unfair to drag me, armed forces in politics': Gen (Retd) MM Naravane slams Rahul Gandhi over brandishing his memoir in Lok Sabha
Gen (Retd) MM Naravane slams Rahul Gandhi over his memoir
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s non-fiction strategic analysis, “The Curious and the Classified: Unearthing Military Myths and Mysteries” was released on April 22, Wednesday, and published by Rupa Publications. The book has been published almost three months (80 days) after his last memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny', which was marred with political controversy even before its release.  

In an exclusive interview with News18, General MM Narvane described his new book, which has now moved away from the sensitive issues of strategic controversies and moves towards the “shared cultural heritage” and “lighter lore” of the Indian Armed Forces, covering traditions, folklore, and the human side of military life. The book delves into the legends and lore of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Air Force.   

From ‘Four Stars’ to ‘The Curious and the Classified’ 

General Naravane spoke on the idea behind his new work which came during a casual time while being involved in an intellectual thinking that sparked curiosity. He revealed he was inspired by Shashi Tharoor’s book, “A Wonderland of Words”.  

While he was going through Tharoor’s exploration of language, he was inspired to write about the lesser-known areas of the military, including its quirks, long legends, and unique vocabulary. The General asserted that even though he had considered the idea of working on fiction, the Indian Army still had “too many stories marching around” in his head to ignore. 

General Naravane slams Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha stint  

Talking about a massive controversy of his post-retirement, General Naravane shared his opinion on Lok Sabha’s Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s act of waving a copy of his unpublished memoir in Parliament. Naravane showed deep concern and dissatisfaction with the political manoeuvring, stating that it was “totally unfair to drag me and the armed forces into politics” in the name of unpublished texts to gain politically. The General pointed out that when the manuscript was under a standard review process by the Ministry of Defence, at that time discussions over it and creating a controversy out of it in the Lok Sabha was a breach of protocol that politicised a neutral institution. 

What was the controversy about? 

Excerpts from the book reportedly suggested that India had informed China about the removal of Article 370 (which revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status). This was seen as a sensitive disclosure with potential diplomatic implications.  

Critics raised concerns about whether such details—if accurate—should be made public by a former Army Chief, given issues of national security and confidentiality.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsements revealed
How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsemen
Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' she received after 12th Fail, signed Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to avoid getting stereotyped
Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' after 12th Fail
Iran war: Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot and kill' boats putting mines in Strait of Hormuz
Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot, kill' boats putting mines in Hormuz
'Unfair to drag me, armed forces in politics': Gen (Retd) MM Naravane slams Rahul Gandhi over brandishing his memoir in Lok Sabha
'Unfair to drag me in politics': Gen Naravane slams Rahul Gandhi
Fact check: Anurag Basu confirms 'no delay' in Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela romantic film, will release in 2026: 'We are very much on schedule'
Anurag Basu confirms 'no delay' in Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela romantic film
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars
Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian
World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna; 7 Bollywood actresses who became powerful authors
World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal; most popular women across the seasons
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh: 5 Bollywood celebrities who are investing in sustainable choices
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement