Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

'Unfair to conduct exams during COVID-19 pandemic': Rahul Gandhi launches #SpeakUpForStudents campaign

The Congress launched #SpeakUpForStudents campaign after UGC issued revised guidelines regarding the conduct of terminal semesters and final year exams by universities and educational institutions.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2020, 08:09 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the University Grants Commission for planning to conduct final term examinations in colleges and educational institutions in September calling it "unfair" during the time of the pandemic. 

"It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the Covid19 pandemic. UGC must hear the voice of the students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on the basis of past performance," the Congress leader tweeted.

Along with his tweet, he also shared a video and added that the UGC is creating confusion.

In the video message, he added, "COVID has affected everyone. Our students in schools, colleges, and universities have been struggling very much. IITs, colleges have cancelled the examinations and have promoted the students. The UGC is creating confusion. The UGC as well should promote students based on past performances.

"Earlier today, he launched a campaign "Speak Up for Students" on Twitter amid the Ministry of Human Resource Development reportedly announcing that all final year exams to be conducted by September end."Come Join the #SpeakUpForStudents movement," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Along with the tweet he also shared a 53-second long video urging people to join the movement.

"In light of the coronavirus outbreak, the UGC final exams will be held by September but students are not ready yet. Students coming from different states of the country to attend the exam will increase the risk of coronavirus spread. We plea to cancel the exam and results should be declared basis of previous semester results," said a video shared by the Congress leader.

"We also demand a fee-waiver for six months in schools and colleges due to the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus," the video added.

The UGC has issued revised guidelines regarding the conduct of terminal semesters and final year exams by universities and educational institutions. It has been suggested that exams may be completed by September in online or offline modes. With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

