UNESCO declares Telangana’s 800-year-old Ramappa temple as a world heritage site

Telangana’s 800-year-old Ramappa temple on Sunday was declared a World Heritage site by UNESCO, the Culture Ministry announced. The decision was taken at the 44th session, where the consensus of inscription of the Kakatiya Rudeshwara (Ramappa) Temple was backed by 17 nations of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the nation on the announcement and urged people to visit the heritage site “to get a first-hand experience of its grandness".

“Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

The UNESCO, while making the announcement, said. "Just inscribed as World Heritage Site: Kakatiya Rudeshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana in India. Bravo!"

The Rudrewara temple was constructed in 1213 AD, according to the Ministry of Culture, during the reign of Recharla Rudra of the Kakatiya Empire. Ramalingeswara Swamy is the presiding deity of the temple.

The temple is also known as the Ramappa temple, after Ramappa, who sculpted the temple and worked on it for 40 years.

G Kishan Reddy, who is the Union Minister of Culture, said that there were 21 members in the World Heritage Committee with China as the Chair of the Committee. He credited the inscription of the site to the goodwill that PM Modi has built with UNESCO nations during his tenure.

He said that the meeting could not be conducted in 2020 due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and in a series of online meetings, which are currently underway, nominations from 2020 and 2021 were discussed.