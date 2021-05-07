Underworld don Chhota Rajan is not dead, says Tihar DGP

The Tihar Jail DGP has rejected reports claiming the death of underworld don Chhota Rajan due to COVID-19.

Earlier, it was reported that Rajan, who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS) New Delhi had succumbed to COVID-19. However, the Tihar Jail DGP has now denied the reports of his death.

Rajan was admitted to the hospital on April 26 for COVID-19 related issues.

Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan was arrested from Indonesia in 2015 and was lodged in the high-security Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

On April 26, a Tihar jail official had told during a case hearing that Chhota Rajan could not be brought for video conferencing because he was infected with COVID-19. As soon as the infection was confirmed in the doctor's report, he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The gangster was facing at least 70 criminal cases pertaining to extortion and murder in Mumbai. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 in a murder case of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey.