Underworld don Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS

Underworld don Chhota Rajan has been admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi after he complained of stomach ache. Recently, Chhota Rajan recovered from the coronavirus infection.

It may be noted that Chhota Rajan has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail for a long time. A team of doctors is treating him.

On May 11, Chhota Rajan was discharged from AIIMS after recovering from coronavirus. On 26 April, the underworld don was confirmed to be corona positive. He is now 61 years old.

It is worth noting that the rumor of Chhota Rajan's death on May 7 also spread rapidly on social media, which was later rejected by the AIIMS officials.

Rajan was arrested from Bali, Indonesia in the year 2015, after which he was brought to India. For the last 6 years, Chhota Rajan is lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. He was found guilty in the 2011 murder of journalist J Dey, after which he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.