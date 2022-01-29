Understanding Invisalign Clear Aligners

Invisalign is an orthodontic treatment that differs a little from traditional therapies. It consists of sequential trays that are invisible, working in the same way as an orthodontic appliance, only transparent. Its objective, therefore, is the correction of the positioning of the teeth. Its trays are made using 3D technology that uses images of the patient's teeth to create models. Because of this, Invisalign aligners are removable and can be removed at any time the user wishes.

Now that you know how invisalign treatment works, it's a good idea to find out about its benefits. After all, it is essential to understand what the treatment can do for the patient before deciding to opt for it.

Invisalign is Imperceptible

For many people, the biggest challenge posed by traditional orthodontic appliances is aesthetic. This is because once placed; the device becomes part of the user's appearance until the end of the treatment. This can be very harmful to self-esteem and even affect the career of those who work with an image-related role, such as acting. Therefore, one of the most significant benefits of Invisalign is that it is discrete and transparent, being effectively invisible. It fits perfectly on the teeth, but, unlike the orthodontic appliance, it is not visible and does not affect the patient's aesthetics. One of the benefits of Invisalign is the ease of flossing.

Invisalign Makes Flossing Easier

Anyone who has used traditional braces knows that flossing between braces and wires can be a highly complex task. Therefore, Invisalign represents an attractive alternative because, as it is removable, the user can take it out of the mouth to perform hygiene. In the long run, this can have many health benefits. After all, we know that flossing is essential for the hygiene of the mouth and teeth, and not using it can cause cavities and gum problems.

By facilitating its use, Invisalign contributes to the patient's health. Invisalign brings more practicality to everyday life.

The fact that Invisalign is removable is one of its most enormous benefits. With this, it allows that he removes the trays if the user is going to eat or drink, avoiding any difficulty in chewing food. he is more comfortable

As it has no metal or porcelain parts, Invisalign is much more comfortable than traditional braces. Its material helps prevent irritation and canker sores in the mouth, which afflict many users of orthodontic appliances.

Adapting to Invisalgin is easier

Invisalign is tailor-made for the patient. Because of this, it fits perfectly to the user's teeth and mouths, without the risk of abrasion. As a result, the period of adaptation to it is faster and smoother.

