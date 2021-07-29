Under New Education Policy, students can now choose courses as per their wish: PM Modi

Today marks the first anniversary of the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) in the country. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple key initiatives and said that NEP is the 'mahayagya' of national development.

PM Modi also addressed policymakers in the domain of education and skill development, students and teachers, across the country via video conferencing.

Hailing the hard work of teachers, professors, policymakers in realizing the New education policy on the ground, even during the difficult time of Covid-19, the PM said that our future progress and growth is dependent on the level of education and direction given to our youth today. “I believe that is one of the bigger factors in ‘mahayagya’ of national development”, said PM Modi.

The PM also noted the strides made by the youth from small towns and cited great performance at the Tokyo Olympics by the youth from such towns. He lauded the efforts of the youth in the fields of robotics, AI, start-ups and their leadership in industry 4.0. "New Education Policy, assures our youth that the country is fully with them and their aspirations. The artificial Intelligence programme which was launched today will make the student future-oriented and will pave the way for AI-driven economy. Similarly, National Digital Education Architecture, (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF) will go a long way in providing a digital and technological framework to the entire country," the Prime Minister said.

He further highlighted the openness and absence of pressure in the New Education Policy, saying that this openness is also visible in the options available to the students. "Options like multiple entry and exit will free students from the restrictions of staying in one class and one course," he said.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi emphasized the importance of local languages as a medium of instructions. He informed that 14 engineering colleges in 8 states are starting to impart education in 5 Indian languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. Marathi and Bangla. A tool has been developed for translating engineering courses in 11 languages.

He also informed that for the first time, Indian sign language has been accorded the status of language subject. Students will be able to study it as a language also. There are more than 3 lakh students who need sign language for their education. This will give a boost to Indian sign language and will help the divyang people, said the PM.

Prime Minister launched the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entry and exit options for students in Higher education; 1st Year Engineering Programmes in Regional Languages and Guidelines for Internationalization of Higher Education. The initiatives to be launched also included Vidya Pravesh, a three month play based school preparation module for Grade 1 students; Indian Sign Language as a Subject at secondary level; NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by NCERT; SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analyzing Learning Levels), a competency based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools; and a website dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. The event also witnessed the launch of National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF).