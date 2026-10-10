‘Undeclared Emer-GenZ’: Shashi Tharoor questions Delhi Police crackdown, calls internet suspension ‘most regressive’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor questioned the heavy security restrictions in Delhi ahead of the CJP's proposed Jantar Mantar protest, saying the government's response should be to answer questions rather than restrict dissent.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has criticised the extensive security measures imposed in Delhi ahead of the proposed CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. Tharoor questioned the scale of the restrictions and said the government should address concerns being raised about the electoral process instead of responding with force and restrictions.

He also questioned reports of internet services being suspended in parts of central Delhi and roads leading towards Jantar Mantar being closed.

‘The government should provide answers, not lathis’

In a post on X, Tharoor said the government's approach could increase public doubts instead of addressing them.

I returned to the national capital after 2 am and have rarely seen anything like what Delhi is witnessing now, with checkpoints every few hundred metres, concrete barriers and spike strips laid across our roads, a war-like deployment of 22,000 police and paramilitary across the city, 250 trains cancelled and 45 metro stations closed, and reports of young people being detained from their own homes and the streets in and around Delhi -- all to prevent citizens from peacefully raising questions about the integrity of our elections. Most regressive (as well as repressive) is the suspension of the internet in the heart of the national capital. Freedom of movement stands completely shackled. Jantar Mantar was designated precisely so that citizens could voice dissent in the centre of Delhi, and today even the roads leading to it have been declared out of bounds. One is entitled to ask where this extraordinary manpower and urgency disappear when women in our capital need protection. Those detained will hvre to be released .And if the protesters simply return on Monday, will the authorities lock down the national capital all over again? Our GenZ deserves better than an undeclared Emer-GenZ. A government confident in the fairness of its elections would welcome questions about them, whereas one that turns its capital into a fortress to avoid them only deepens the very suspicions it seeks to suppress. The government should provide answers, not lathis; expression, not repression. Barricades will do nothing to restore faith in the Election Commission, and the sooner it answers the public's questions, the sooner calm will be restored. The strength of a democracy is measured by how it treats those who question its working, and by that measure, what we have seen today is utterly shameful and unconscionable. https://t.co/C3jkLU1dm1 @INCIndia October 10, 2026

"A government confident in the fairness of its elections would welcome questions about them, whereas one that turns its capital into a fortress to avoid them only deepens the very suspicions it seeks to suppress,"

He added: "The government should provide answers, not lathis; expression, not repression. Barricades will do nothing to restore faith in the Election Commission, and the sooner it answers the public's questions, the sooner calm will be restored,"

Tharoor points to massive security deployment

Tharoor also described the security situation he saw after returning to Delhi, questioning the need for such a large deployment ahead of a protest.

"I returned to the national capital after 2 am and have rarely seen anything like what Delhi is witnessing now, with checkpoints every few hundred metres, concrete barriers and spike strips laid across our roads, a war-like deployment of 22,000 police and paramilitary across the city, 250 trains cancelled and 45 Metro stations closed, and reports of young people being detained from their own homes and the streets in and around Delhi - all to prevent citizens from peacefully raising questions about the integrity of our elections."

Internet suspension also questioned

The Congress MP strongly criticised the reported suspension of internet services in central Delhi. "Most regressive (as well as repressive) is the suspension of the internet in the heart of the national capital. Freedom of movement stands completely shackled. Jantar Mantar was designated precisely so that citizens could voice dissent in the centre of Delhi, and today even the roads leading to it have been declared out of bounds."

Tharoor also questioned the deployment of security forces in comparison with the protection available to women in the capital. "One is entitled to ask where this extraordinary manpower and urgency disappear when women in our capital need protection," he said.

CJP leaders detained ahead of protest

The remarks came after Delhi Police detained CJP leaders and hundreds of others ahead of the proposed demonstration.

The protesters have been raising questions over the Election Commission and demanding accountability over the electoral process. The proposed protest is centred on Jantar Mantar, a designated area for demonstrations in the national capital.

Tharoor uses ‘Emer-GenZ’ to question repeated restrictions

Tharoor also questioned what would happen if those detained were released and protesters returned to the streets again.

"Those detained will have to be released. And if the protesters simply return on Monday, will the authorities lock down the national capital all over again? Our GenZ deserves better than an undeclared Emer-GenZ."

Tharoor used the term ‘Emer-GenZ’ to describe what he called repeated restrictions and a lockdown-like situation in Delhi.