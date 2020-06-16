Unaware of reported border clash with India in Ladakh: Foreign ministry of China

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has said on Tuesday (June 16) that he was not aware of any incident between India and China on the border after the Indian army announced that one of its officers and two soldiers were killed in a “violent faceoff” there.

The Indian Army, in their official statement, said that senior military officials from both sides were currently meeting to diffuse the situation.

"During de-escalation process in Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place last night with casualties. The loss of lives on Indian side includes an officer & 2 soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," the Army said in their official statement.

According to Reuters' latest reports, the China Foreign Ministry, when asked about Indian Army reporting casualties in the clash with China, said that calls on India to not take unilateral actions or stir up trouble.