Unable to bear the loss of a pet cat, a woman from Uttar Pradesh died allegedly by suicide, NDTV reported. The deceased, resident of UP's Amroha district, lost her cat on Thursday, i.e., February 28.

However, she refused to bury the pet, hoping it could come back to life. Having kept her body near her for a few days, she saw no ray of hope and thus decided to end her life.

As per NDTV's report, the deceased named Pooja, 32, who was a resident of Amroha's Hasanpur, was divorced. She had been living with her mother in her parental home.

Hoping for a miracle

Shattered by her broken marriage, Pooja had adopted a cat. However, the animal died on Thursday, leaving her heartbroken. When her mother suggested that they bury the animal, she reportedly refused to do so and remained near her body for a few days.

Hoping that her cat would "return to life", she waited two days for it to show some signs of life. After it went in vain, she locked herself up in room on the third floor of the house. At night, her mother went upstairs to check up on her grieving daughter, only to find her body hanging from the ceiling fan with her dearly cat lying lifeless nearby.

Her screams alerted the neighbours who reached the site and informed the police. The police arrived at the residence and launched a probe after collecting evidence.