UN chooses Telangana's Pochampally as one of the best tourism villages in world

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has selected Telangana's Pochampally village as one of the best tourism villages in the world. The prestigious award will be given on the occasion of the 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly on December 2, 2021, in Madrid, Spain.

Located 50 km from Hyderabad, Pochampally in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district is often referred to as the Silk City of India for the exquisite sarees that are woven through a unique style called Ikat. The style, Pochampally Ikat, received a Geographical Indicator (GI Status) in 2004.

The Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy congratulated the people of the village and said, "Pochampally`s unique weaving styles and patterns received special focus through Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s mantra of Vocal 4 Local as a part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat."

"On behalf of the people of Pochampally in particular and the people of Telangana, I am grateful that this award has been bestowed on the village of Pochampally. I am also grateful to the Ministry officials for presenting the case for Pochampally and other entries effectively", added the Minister.

Kat is a Malaysian-Indonesian word that means 'tie and dye'. It involves the process of wrapping (or tying) and dyeing sections of bundled yarn to a predetermined colour pattern before they are woven. The dye penetrates into exposed sections while the wrapped section remains undyed. This pattern formed by the yarn in this process is woven into fabric.

The Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO Pilot initiative aims to award those villages which are outstanding examples of rural destinations and showcase good practices in line with its specified nine evaluation areas. It also aims to support villages to enhance their rural tourism potential through training and access to opportunities for improvement.

The Ministry of Tourism recommended three villages for the UNWTO Best Tourism Village entry from India. These were Kongthong in Meghalaya, Ladhpura Khas, Madhya Pradesh and Pochampally in Telangana.

Pochampally is also known as `Bhoodan Pochampally` to commemorate the Bhoodan movement that was launched by Acharya Vinobha Bhave from this village on April 18, 1951. Currently, a two-room Vinobha Bhave Mandir exists within the village which was earlier the place where Vinobha Bhave resided during his visit to the village.

(With agency inputs)