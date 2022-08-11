Coimbatore based miniature artist paints 'Tiranga' in eye to mark 75 years of India's Independence

Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, a miniature artist from Coimbatore painted the Indian flag in his eye.

UMT Raja, a miniature artist from Coimbatore, has painted the Tricolour on his right eye to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence. The Indian flag has been doodled on the sclera of his eye.

Raja said he did the painting by himself by looking at a mirror. It took hours of concentration for the 52-year-old artist in Kuniyamuthur to complete the design. He found it difficult to have his gaze fixed on the mirror and after 16 attempts he finished the painting.

Raja applied wax paint to a thin membrane of egg white. He then placed the membrane in his eye for around 20 minutes. Raja performed the miniature artwork in the presence of Dr. A Sasikala Elizabeth, an eye doctor, and advised people not to try it without consulting and being supervised by a professional because of the substances he used to draw the Tricolour could cause allergy and itching in the eye.

Nonetheless, his devotion to the Indian flag has made him a social media sensation. Notably, Raja is a class 9 dropout well known for creating a miniature signature of late chief minister K Karunanidhi and displaying his creative skills during the Covid-19 era.