Umesh Pal murder case: Brother of accused found dead under mysterious circumstances in UP's Kaushambi

A new development involves the discovery of the deceased body of Sabir's brother Zakir in suspicious circumstances in the Kaushambi district. Sabir is one of the named suspects in the murder of Umesh Pal, since his name was mentioned in the investigation, Sabir has been hiding. Authorities have put a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on Sabir.

Reports state that the deceased Zakir, Sabir's brother, has visible injury marks on his body. In the Kaushambi district's Kokhraj police station area, the body of the suspect Sabir's brother Zakir was discovered, according to India Today. In Mohammadpur village, his lifeless body was found lying in a field. The deceased has been identified by the shooter Sabir's sister and uncle Shamsuddin.

Sabir and Zakir are locals of Prayagraj's Puramufti police station's Mariadih neighbourhood. Since his name was mentioned in the Umesh Pal murder investigation, Shooter Sabir has vanished. Zakir, Sabir's brother, was found guilty of killing his wife and sentenced to eight years in prison but he was released on bail. The Kaushambi police are currently looking into the situation.

Umesh Pal murder case

Two of the nine people implicated in the murder of Umesh Pal were now slain by the authorities following a bloody gunfight, prompting the UP police in Prayagraj to undertake their second encounter in the case. One of the shooters who assaulted Umesh Pal outside of his residence was Vijay alias Usman.

The Prayagraj police shot and executed Vijay alias Usman on Monday close to the Kaundhiyara region of the district. When Umesh Pal was sitting in his car outside his home, the assailants pursued him and shot him dead. Vijay was one of the six attackers who did this.

