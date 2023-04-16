Search icon
Umesh Pal murder case: 6 accused, including Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf killed in 50 days

Atiq, who was in a high-security Gujarat prison since 2019, was brought back to Uttar Pradesh for a court hearing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Umesh Pal murder case: 6 accused, including Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf killed in 50 days
Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Six suspects have died since the killings of lawyer Umesh Pal and two police officers in Uttar Pradesh on February 24. On Saturday night in Prayagraj, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead at close range by three men.

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, was shot at and the target of crude bomb attacks, outside his house.  The suspects in the murder of Umesh Pal include gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, his wife, their two sons, brother Ashraf, and others.

A case was filed on February 25 against Atiq, Ashraf, Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen, two kids, assistants Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine other people based on a complaint made by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal.

While Shaista Parveen is on the run carries a reward of 50,000, her two boys, Umar and Ali, are being held in custody at the Children Protection Home under police observation.

In an encounter on February 27 in Prayagraj, Arbaz, who was allegedly the driver of the killers' vehicle on February 24 was killed.

Usman died on March 6 in another claimed encounter in Prayagraj, and on April 13 police shot and killed Asad and Ghulam in Jhansi.

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf were shot dead by three men in full view of media cameras in UP’s Prayagraj on Saturday night.

Atiq, who was in a high-security Gujarat prison since 2019, was brought back to Uttar Pradesh for a court hearing. Umesh Pal was the prime witness in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case where Atiq Ahmed was also among the accused.

