Umesh Pal murder case: 2nd encounter against accused, shooter Vjay alias Usman killed by UP police

CCTV footage of Umesh Pal murder case (File photo)

The Uttar Pradesh police are making strides in going after the killers of prime murder case witness Umesh Pal, by heading its second encounter in the murder case. The UP police, in the second encounter against the accused, killed one of the shooters of Umesh Pal.

Vijay alias Usman, who was one of the shooters who had murdered Umesh Pal last month, has been shot dead by the UP police in an encounter on early Monday morning in Prayagraj. As per reports, Vijay fired the first bullet at the police, after which a shootout began.

An encounter broke out between the police and the accused Vijay alias Usman in the Kaundhiyara police station area in Prayagraj, after which the Umesh Pal murder accused was left injured. He was soon taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Umesh Pal, who was a key witness in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, was murdered by six men on February 24 outside his residence in Prayagraj. His bodyguard Sandeep was also shot dead by the assailants in the attack.

The prime accused in the Umesh Pal murder case is Asad, who is the son of jailed gangster and politician Atiq Ahmed. Atiq Ahmed is also the prime accused in the murder of Raju Pal, and his family is currently being investigated by the police in the Umesh Pal murder case as well.

While Asad remains absconding, two out of the six accused have been killed by the UP police in encounters, and they have announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh for those who can provide any information on any of the accused in the case.

The first encounter in the case was of Arbaz by the Prayagraj police, who reportedly drove the SUV of the shooters who killed Umesh Pal on February 24.

