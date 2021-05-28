Umesh Chandra Padala brings a difference in people’s lives while analysing political campaign

Thoughtful gestures are progressive. Being polite holds the ability to have an effect in somebody's life while costing nothing. At the point when the world wandered away from the way of thoughtfulness, Umesh Chandra Padala, a political specialist came up at the hours of desperate need of understanding the force of regular kindness affecting others' lives.

Having made amazing political missions, political strategist Umesh Chandra Padala, inspected every probability to offer help to the weak humankind during the general pandemic. Aiding the poverty stricken with oxygen chambers, he has coordinated in excess for 600+ beds, 3000+ vials of Remedesvirs, 2000+ Tocilizumab Injections and secured principal working environments to the ones who couldn't get their hands on them. Winding up being fiery all through the previous twenty days, Umesh Padala has shown himself as a COVID fighter.

By the orders of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan, Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy has formed @TeamGurumoorthy for helping the people in need from his main office. The eminent MP personally monitors COVID situation in Tirupati with Umesh Padala and other team members. They leave no stone unturned to alleviate the people from their sufferings.

His expeditions with Team GuruMoorthy

Umesh Padala is also a prominent member of @TeamGuruMoorthy and a personal team Member of Parliament from Tirupati Dr. Maddila Gurumoorthy. He has assisted them with abundant successful political campaigns making them a lead everywhere. He has been able to alleviate people with the support of AP Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during these tough times. MP Gurumoorthy has always supported and guided Umesh in all his ventures. Thanks to Umesh Padala’s analysis, MP

Gurumoorthy has won with a 2.76+ lakhs majority in Tirupati By-Election. Umesh Padala thus, played an important role in the By-election war room.

He says, “Not only my theoretical knowledge in the field of politics but also the practical knowledge that I have gained while working closely with the leaders have helped me come up with strategies that work for the benefit of the parties.” Also holding a business acumen he has likewise opened a door of chances for the adolescent to fill in the field.

Being an eminent member of Tirupati MP Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy, he is working under the guidance of AP CM YS Jagan, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha. These efficacious personalities have given him a boost in making effective decisions in political building, making it possible for him to emerge as a successful strategist.

The dedicated team of Gurumoorthy constitute Umesh Padala, LM Sandeep, Parameshwar Reddy, Chandramouli, Netaji, Sankar working day and night to make a difference.They are running with the commendable support of Chief Minister YS Jagan, TTD Chairman YV SubbaReddy fortifying to work for the people.

Umesh Chandra Padala hinders the sensation of compassion. He deals with and helps them actually. He even sent prescriptions with his cash for the greater part of the patients who can not manage the cost of them. It is for sure that in conditions such as now, individuals like Umesh are the ones who save humanity.

