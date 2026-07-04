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Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam denied bail in 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case

During the hearing, the Delhi Police opposed the bail pleas filed by Khalid and Imam, arguing that there were no changes in circumstances and that both of them had a significant role in the conspiracy, distinct from the other accused in the case.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 05:55 PM IST

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam denied bail in 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case
Umar Khalid has been in jail for nearly six years (Photo: ANI).
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    A court in Delhi on Saturday (July 4) rejected bail applications moved by student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Courts. During the hearing, the Delhi Police opposed the bail pleas filed by Khalid and Imam, arguing that there were no changes in circumstances and that both of them had a significant role in the alleged conspiracy, which was distinct from the other accused in the case.

    In their bail applications filed last month, Khalid and Imam cited a change in circumstances as they highlighted a May 18 judgment pronounced by the Supreme Court. The top court had pronounced the verdict as it granted bail to Jammu and Kashmir resident Syed Iftikhar Andrabi in a narco-terror case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). It observed that "bail is the rule" even under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

    In January, the Supreme Court had denied bail to Khalid and Imam. It, however, had granted bail to the other accused in the case -- Gulfisha Fatima, Meera Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmed. But in May, a separate top court bench appeared to cast doubts on the judgment pronounced in January.

    In their pleas, both Khalid and Imam sought bail saying that their continued incarceration without commencement of trial violated their fundamental right to liberty. Khalid, Imam, and others were booked under the UAPA and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being part of a larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi. The violence had erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The riots had left 53 people dead and hundreds of others injured.

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