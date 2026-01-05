Umar Khalid's FIRST reaction after SC denies bail in Delhi riot case: 'Ab yahi...'

Beyond The Kerala Story: Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel to 2023 controversial blockbuser 'goes deeper', release date out
Meet Pratham Mittal, newest judge on Shark Tank India Season 5, Masters' Union founder, his father is chancellor of...
Shikhar Dhwan to remarry: Who is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan's long-time partner from Ireland whom he is set to marry on...
70 years of India’s Thorium research, breakthrough comes from US startup, what role did BARC's Anil Kakodkar play at private firm?
BSEB Bihar STET 2025 Results Declared at bsebstet.com, get direct LINK here
How much money will KKR pay to Mustafizur Rahman despite releasing him ahead of IPL 2026?
US Vice President JD Vance’s house attacked in Ohio, one person detained
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates as Ikkis earns Rs 22 crore weekend, while competing with Dhurandhar: 'This is not a grandfather speaking'
How will US’ capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduros impact China? Will it get back billions of dollars stuck in loan?
What! Nikhil Dwivedi says Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday are not 'star kids' for THIS reason: 'Mujhe yeh beimani lagti hai'
INDIA
Khalid remains in Tihar jail as the Supreme Court, in its verdict, denied his and Sharjeel Imam's bail, while granting bail to five other activists in the same case—Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad.
Student activist Umar Khalid, who was denied bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi riots case, has become hopeless as he said that now jail has become his life. Banjyosna Lahiri, Khalid's partner, shared that Khalid was happy and relieved for the co-accused who were granted bail, despite his own denial. Sharing Khalid’s reaction on X, Lahiri wrote, "I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved, Umar said. "I'll come tomorrow for Mulaqat", I replied. "Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai".
Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam denied bail in Delhi riots case
Khalid, the former research scholar from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), rose to national prominence in 2016 during the JNU sedition row. He has been a central figure in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). ON September 13, 2020, he was charged under FIR 59/2020 as a "mastermind" behind the 2020 Delhi Riots, with allegations of conspiracy, rioting, and sections of the anti-terror law, UAPA. He remains in Tihar jail as the Supreme Court, in its verdict, denied his and Sharjeel Imam's bail, while granting bail to five other activists in the same case—Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad.
Lawyer Sarim Javed, representing Gulfisha Fatima, one of the accused in the North East Delhi riots larger Conspiracy case, on Monday termed the Supreme Court's bail order for the five accused as a "massive relief" for them and their families. Javed also noted that the other two accused, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who were denied bail by the Supreme Court, may reapply after one year.
Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam sought bail in a case pertaining to an alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. The Court noted that Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a "qualitatively different footing" both in terms of prosecution and evidence. It noted that their roles were "central" to the alleged offences. As regards these two, though the period of incarceration is continued and long, it does not violate the Constitutional mandate or override the statutory embargo under the laws.
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others were arrested in January 2020 under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Delhi riots case in February 2020. The violence had erupted during the protests against the then-proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.
(With inputs from agencies)