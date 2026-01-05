Umar Khalid's FIRST reaction after SC denies bail in Delhi riots case: 'Ab yahi...'

Student activist Umar Khalid, who was denied bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi riots case, has become hopeless as he said that now jail has become his life. Banjyosna Lahiri, Khalid's partner, shared that Khalid was happy and relieved for the co-accused who were granted bail, despite his own denial. Sharing Khalid’s reaction on X, Lahiri wrote, "I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved, Umar said. "I'll come tomorrow for Mulaqat", I replied. "Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai".

Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam denied bail in Delhi riots case



Khalid, the former research scholar from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), rose to national prominence in 2016 during the JNU sedition row. He has been a central figure in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). ON September 13, 2020, he was charged under FIR 59/2020 as a "mastermind" behind the 2020 Delhi Riots, with allegations of conspiracy, rioting, and sections of the anti-terror law, UAPA. He remains in Tihar jail as the Supreme Court, in its verdict, denied his and Sharjeel Imam's bail, while granted bail to five other activists in the same case—Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad—distinguishing their roles from those of Khalid and Imam.