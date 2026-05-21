Umar Khalid moves Delhi High Court seeking interim bail after lower court rejection in 2020 riots case

Umar Khalid has moved the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case after a lower court rejected his plea.

Activist Umar Khalid has approached the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, after a lower court rejected his plea earlier this week.

The fresh petition marks his latest legal effort to secure temporary relief while the broader case continues in court.

Earlier Bail Plea Rejected

Earlier, a trial court in Delhi had turned down Khalid’s request for interim bail, prompting him to escalate the matter to the higher judiciary. His legal team is now expected to argue for relief before the High Court, citing grounds for temporary release.

Case Linked to 2020 Riots Conspiracy Allegations

Khalid is one of several individuals accused in the alleged larger conspiracy case related to the communal violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in 2020. The case is being investigated by law enforcement agencies, and multiple hearings are ongoing before different courts.

Authorities have previously opposed bail applications, arguing that the accused played a role in planning and coordinating activities linked to the unrest.

Next Hearing Expected

The Delhi High Court is expected to list the matter for hearing in the coming days. The outcome will determine whether Khalid receives interim relief while the main proceedings continue.

The case remains one of the most closely watched legal battles arising from the 2020 riots investigation, involving multiple accused and complex allegations under various provisions of law.