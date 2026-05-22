Umar Khalid granted three-day interim bail by Delhi High Court to meet ailing mother

Delhi High Court granted interim bail to Umar Khalid for three days to visit his ailing mother in hospital.

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi riots conspiracy case accused Umar Khalid for three days, allowing him to visit his mother who is undergoing medical treatment in hospital.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Madhu Jain passed the order after considering the medical urgency involved in the request.

Court Imposes Strict Conditions

While granting relief, the court laid down strict conditions for Khalid’s temporary release. It clarified that he must remain within the National Capital Region (NCR) during the bail period and would only be permitted to visit the hospital where his mother is admitted.

The court also restricted him from visiting any other location during the three-day period.

Delhi High Court grants three-day interim bail to Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, taking an “empathetic view” due to his mother’s surgery.



Court granted bail from 7 AM on June 1 till 5 PM on June 3 on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Khalid has been… May 22, 2026

Bail Subject to Surety and Monitoring

As part of the conditions, the court directed Khalid to furnish a surety bond of ₹1 lakh. He has also been instructed to stay at his registered address and comply with all restrictions imposed by the court.

Additionally, the court ordered that he must use only one mobile number during the interim bail period to ensure compliance with monitoring requirements.

Limited Relief in Ongoing Case

The interim bail has been granted strictly on humanitarian grounds and is limited in duration. The case against Khalid in connection with the Delhi riots conspiracy allegations continues to be under judicial consideration.