Umar Khalid acquitted in stone-throwing case linked to 2020 Delhi riots, but to remain in jail

On Saturday, Delhi's Karkardooma Court released Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi, who were linked to February 2020 riot-related case. The Delhi Police had strongly opposed Khalid's request for an interim bail, stating that his release would probably lead to "unrest in society." Khalid has filed a request with Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat for a two-week interim bail in order to attend his sister's wedding.

The Delhi Police claimed that because Khalid's parents were in charge of a political party called the "Welfare Party of India" and a clothing store, respectively, they were capable of making the necessary arrangements for the wedding.

In response, the Delhi police stated that they were "further opposed to the applicant's release because he is very likely to spread false information through the use of social media during his interim bail period, which cannot be prevented, and is likely to cause unrest in society and he may also influence witnesses," India TV reported.

Khalid was detained for allegedly organising the riots in February 2020 that resulted in 53 fatalities and more than 700 injuries under the anti-terror law known as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Intense violence broke out during the demonstrations against CAA and NRC. Khalid was a party to the JNU sedition row case when he was detained by Delhi Police in the riots case in September 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)