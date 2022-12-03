Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Umar Khalid acquitted in stone-throwing case linked to 2020 Delhi riots, but to remain in jail

Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi discharged from the case involving the riots in February 2020 by the Karkardooma court on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

Umar Khalid acquitted in stone-throwing case linked to 2020 Delhi riots, but to remain in jail
Umar Khalid acquitted in stone-throwing case linked to 2020 Delhi riots, but to remain in jail

On Saturday, Delhi's Karkardooma Court released Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi, who were linked to February 2020 riot-related case. The Delhi Police had strongly opposed Khalid's request for an interim bail, stating that his release would probably lead to "unrest in society." Khalid has filed a request with Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat for a two-week interim bail in order to attend his sister's wedding.

The Delhi Police claimed that because Khalid's parents were in charge of a political party called the "Welfare Party of India" and a clothing store, respectively, they were capable of making the necessary arrangements for the wedding.

In response, the Delhi police stated that they were "further opposed to the applicant's release because he is very likely to spread false information through the use of social media during his interim bail period, which cannot be prevented, and is likely to cause unrest in society and he may also influence witnesses," India TV reported.

Khalid was detained for allegedly organising the riots in February 2020 that resulted in 53 fatalities and more than 700 injuries under the anti-terror law known as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Intense violence broke out during the demonstrations against CAA and NRC. Khalid was a party to the JNU sedition row case when he was detained by Delhi Police in the riots case in September 2020.

READ | Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for gangster Raju Theth's murder in Punjab, calls it revenge killing

 

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 532 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.