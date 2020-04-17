Ulemas, muftis urge Muslims to observe Ramzan, offer 'Taraveeh' prayers at home due to COVID-19 lockdown

All the ulemas and the muftis from the Islamic community have appealed to the Muslims, urging them to offer their religious prayers at home during the ensuing month of Ramzan due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, which is spreading like wildfire across India.

A press note issued by Jamia Nizamia in Hyderabad specifically appeals to the Muslim community asking them to perform the 'Taraveeh Prayers' at home in view of the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, necessitated to cut the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

"...the Ulemas and Muftis said that, as Sahr is done at home, all the Muslims shall also partake Iftar at home and they shall not go to mosques for Iftar. They are also requested not to host or attend Iftar parties and to give away the money so saved to the poor and needy for their basic needs," the press note details.

The note also asks Muslims to "give sadqa and khairat (alms) to the deserving persons and institutions" keeping others' necessities in view and as per their affordability.

In general, the ulemas and the muftis appealed to Muslims to follow the government instructions regarding the COVID-19 lockdown and cooperate with medical and healthcare personnel and observe preventive measures, especially social distancing, to cut the spread of the virus.

Notably, an event at the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat, in Delhi last month had unwittingly ended up being the cause of a major spread of the virus in the country. The press note on this day was careful in instructing the community to take heed that another such instance is not repeated during such troubling times.

"While staying at home, the Muslims shall offer prayers, observe fasting (Roza) and perform Taraveeh. They should refrain from holding ijtemas (gatherings) for Taraveeh and recitation of the Holy Quran. At their homes, Muslims shall offer Duas and Durood-e-Shareef, take up the reading of the Holy Quran and do penance (Astasqfar)," appealed the religious leaders to the Muslim community.

The note ended with the ulemas and the muftis explaining their appeal in terms of the Islamic religious law (also known as "Shariah" or "Shari'a). The note stated while it is true that in the Shariah, responsibilities and duties have been assigned, it is also true that the space for exceptions and concessions are provided during extraordinary circumstances. This is presumably one such scenario, as the entire country faces an unprecedented global health crisis, where exceptions are allowed to the Muslim community to offer special Duas (prayers).

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India climbed to 13,387 on Friday with the death toll reaching 437. The 13,387 total coronavirus-positive cases in India include 11,201 active cases, 1,749 cured, discharged, or migrated patients and 437 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 1,007 new cases and 23 deaths were reported.

However, a silver lining in these statistics is that the rate of recovery is increasing in India. In the last 24 hours, 260 have recovered, which is the highest in India so far. A day earlier, the Health Ministry has informed that 325 districts in India have no cases of COVID19. It also said that an action plan has been prepared to strengthen ongoing surveillance for COVID-19 clusters.

The Indian Council of Medical Research informed that 2,90,401 people have been tested to date, out of which 30,043 (26,331 tests done at ICMR's 176 labs & 3,712 tests at 78 private labs) were tested yesterday.

The organisation also informed that the rapid antibody test is not conducted for early diagnosis, it is used for surveillance purposes.