Ukrainian envoy asks India to intervene in conflict with Russia, says ‘Vladimir Putin listens to PM Modi’

Soon after reports of the attack on Ukraine by the Russian military broke out, speculations of the third World War are arising across the globe. Amid this, the Ukrainian envoy to India has asked the country to intervene in the current conflict with Russia.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to New Delhi, Igor Polikha, has asked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the current crisis situation in the country, saying that PM Modi is one of the few leaders whom President Vladimir Putin listens to.

Polikha further said that New Delhi can use its proximity with Moscow to control the situation between Ukraine and Russia. The envoy further added Ukraine is “deeply dissatisfied” with India’s position on the current conflict with Russia.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin had said that India has been playing a vital role in the current situation by taking an “independent and balanced” stance towards the current world affairs and rising tensions.

On Monday night, India had called for “restraint on all side” during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. India further urged for the de-escalation of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, taking into account the security of all countries.

As the tensions between the two states have heightened, India has also issued a fresh advisory for all the students and citizens currently in Ukraine. The government has said that they are making alternate arrangements to get the students out of Ukraine as soon as possible.

The advisory said, “Alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. The embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalized so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country.”

As per American news agencies, two explosions were heard in Ukraine after which President Zelenskyy’s adviser confirmed that over 40 Ukrainian soldiers have died due to the Russian attack. This has increased the possibilities of war between the two nations.