Ukraine-Russia crisis: Know all about Operation Ganga, India’s evacuation mission for students and citizens

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine are rising with each passing day, as war-like circumstances have engulfed both countries. Amid this, Ukraine has been declared as a no-fly zone by the authorities for the safety and security of the nations.

As there are no outgoing or incoming flights from Ukraine, several immigrants and foreign students were left stranded in the country as the Russian military launched its attack on the nation, leading to the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.

A number of students and citizens from India have migrated to Ukraine over the years to pursue medical studies, among other courses. After these Indian nationals were left stranded in Ukraine, the Indian government decided to conduct an evacuation mission in the country.

According to the data, there are approximately 20,000 Indian nationals in present in Ukraine. To help the Indian citizens come back to the country, the government of India decided to conduct a special evacuation mission named Operation Ganga.

Through Operation Ganga, the government is helping stranded Indian nationals come back to India from Ukraine through special flights organized by Air India. Since Ukraine is currently a no-fly zone, citizens and students are being evacuated to nearby countries, after which they are being flown to India.

Till now, two Air India flights have landed in India carrying citizens and students from Ukraine. The first special flight landed on Saturday in Mumbai, carrying 219 Indians while the second flight landed in the wee hours of Sunday in New Delhi, carrying 250 citizens.

A third Air India flight is also set to land in New Delhi soon, after taking off from Hungary’s Budapest with over 200 Indian citizens. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine is also providing Indian citizens with food, water, and essentials amid the current war-like circumstances.

The Indian Embassy has also issued a new advisory for citizens, asking them not to move near any of the border posts without communication with the authorities as border checkpoints are extremely fragile and disturbed areas in Ukraine.

In its advisory, the Indian Embassy wrote, “The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the Embassy is working continuously with our Embassies in our neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens.”

The tensions between Ukraine and Russia increased earlier this week when the latter launched an attack on Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, beginning its invasion of the country. As per sources, the Ukrainian forces have also retaliated after the attack, killing thousands of Russian soldiers.