Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit India soon? Dates being finalised, says...

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar REVEALS if she will use Awez Darbar to win the show: 'If it works...'

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj REJECTS Salman Khan's film for BB trophy: 'Outsiders ke liye...'

Who is Sagar Kundu? 22-year-old YouTuber swept away at Odisha's Duduma waterfall while making reel

War 2 box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film stays steady but lags behind Rajinikanth's Coolie by...

Coolie box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth film beats Vijay's GOAT to become fifth highest-grossing Tamil film after...

Viral video shows couple singing Mohammed Rafi classic with their father, internet moved by heartfelt performance

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly embarks on new chapter, becomes head coach of....

'He raises the bat and..': Lalit Modi recalls gifting Porsche to Yuvraj Singh for unforgettable six sixes at 2007 T20 World Cup

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Natalia Janoszek ADMITS she didn't know Salman Khan, but Shah Rukh Khan, says she'll be 'open' to relationship in BB house

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit India soon? Dates being finalised, says...

Ukraine's Zelenskyy to visit India soon? Dates being finalised, says...

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar REVEALS if she will use Awez Darbar to win the show: 'If it works...'

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar REVEALS if she will Awez to win show

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj REJECTS Salman Khan's film for BB trophy: 'Outsiders ke liye...'

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek REJECTS Salman Khan's film for BB trophy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger

HomeIndia

INDIA

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit India soon? Dates being finalised, says...

The comment comes days after PM Modi held a phone call with Zelenskyy. PM Modi had said at the time that he conveyed India's "consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict," adding: "India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard."

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 02:14 AM IST

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit India soon? Dates being finalised, says...
PM Modi with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will likely visit India soon and the dates are currently being finalised, the European country's New Delhi envoy Oleksandr Polishchuk has said. The Ukrainian ambassador's statement comes hot on heels of a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Zelenskyy. Polishchuk said in his statement that PM Modi has invited the Ukrainian leader to India and both sides are working to finalise the schedule. The development comes at a time India is facing a massive tariff from the United States for doing business with Russia amid its war with Ukraine.

What did Ukraine's India envoy say on Zelenskyy's visit?

Speaking to news agency ANI, Polishchuk said: "The Indian Prime Minister invited Zelensky to come to India. Both sides are working on this. We expect President Zelenskyy to be in India, definitely. It will be a great achievement in our bilateral relationship...We are trying to agree on a precise date." The envoy added: "In relation to the declaration about the future strategic partnership between India and Ukraine, believe me, we have potential for that."

When did PM Modi and Zelenskyy last meet?

The Ukrainian envoy's comment comes days after PM Modi held a phone call with Zelenskyy. PM Modi had said at the time that he conveyed India's "consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict," adding: "India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine." PM Modi and Zelenskyy had last met in September last year on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future in New York.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'God definitely leaves...': Viral video shows woman giving elderly lady ride, her final reaction melts hearts
'God definitely leaves...': Viral video shows woman giving elderly lady ride, he
Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, schedule, more
Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, sch
Is Donald Trump’s health deteriorating? Viral photo shows big patch in his hand, raises concerns, WATCH
Is Donald Trump’s health deteriorating? Viral photo shows big patch in his hand,
Anupam Kher shares glimpse of him as Mahatma Gandhi from The Bengal Files; netizens say 'Gandhi ji se sach bolna bhi seekh lo'
Anupam Kher shares glimpse of him as Mahatma Gandhi from The Bengal Files
Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao: Meet 5 celebrity couples who fell in love, married, then parted ways
Meet 5 celebrity couples who fell in love, married, then parted ways
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE