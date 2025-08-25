Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit India soon? Dates being finalised, says...

The comment comes days after PM Modi held a phone call with Zelenskyy. PM Modi had said at the time that he conveyed India's "consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict," adding: "India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will likely visit India soon and the dates are currently being finalised, the European country's New Delhi envoy Oleksandr Polishchuk has said. The Ukrainian ambassador's statement comes hot on heels of a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Zelenskyy. Polishchuk said in his statement that PM Modi has invited the Ukrainian leader to India and both sides are working to finalise the schedule. The development comes at a time India is facing a massive tariff from the United States for doing business with Russia amid its war with Ukraine.

What did Ukraine's India envoy say on Zelenskyy's visit?

Speaking to news agency ANI, Polishchuk said: "The Indian Prime Minister invited Zelensky to come to India. Both sides are working on this. We expect President Zelenskyy to be in India, definitely. It will be a great achievement in our bilateral relationship...We are trying to agree on a precise date." The envoy added: "In relation to the declaration about the future strategic partnership between India and Ukraine, believe me, we have potential for that."

When did PM Modi and Zelenskyy last meet?

The Ukrainian envoy's comment comes days after PM Modi held a phone call with Zelenskyy. PM Modi had said at the time that he conveyed India's "consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict," adding: "India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine." PM Modi and Zelenskyy had last met in September last year on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future in New York.