Ukraine crisis: Pakistani girl thanks PM Modi, Indian embassy for evacuating her from Kyiv - WATCH

A girl from Pakistan made a video, thanking the Indian embassy and PM Modi for helping her flee the war zone in Ukraine.

In the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Indian government conducted an evacuation mission called Operation Ganga for Indian nationals and students who were stuck in Ukrainian cities. It appears that the Indian authorities ended up helping citizens from other countries stuck in Ukraine as well.

A Pakistani girl named Asma Shafique, who was rescued from Ukraine by Indian authorities, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Embassy in Kyiv for their efforts to evacuate her from the city, which has been under attack by the Russian military.

Shafique, who is a student from Pakistan, was stuck in Kyiv but has now been evacuated to Western Ukraine. According to reports, she will be made to cross the Ukrainian border soon, after which she will be reunited with her family.

In a short video clip, Shafique could be seen expressing her gratitude to the Indian authorities and PM Modi for ensuring the safety of students and making sure that they get home safely.

Shafique said, “I want to thank the Indian embassy in Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation, and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting us. Hope we get home safely because of the Indian embassy.”

The Indian authorities have not just rescued Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine, but also several foreign nationals. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier said that India has already evacuated nine Bangladeshi nationals from the country.

India started the evacuation of students stranded in Ukraine during the last week of February, after the Russian forces started the invasion of the country, launching a series of attacks after entering the borders of Ukraine.

According to official data, over 18,000 Indian citizens were stranded in Ukraine with the conflict with Russia began. The Centre announced recently that most of the Indians have been evacuated from the country and Operation Ganga is currently in its last leg.