Ukraine conflict, visa issues: Key points raised by EAM S Jaishankar during visit to New Zealand

MEA Jaishankar with New Zealand MEA Nanaia Mahuta (Photo - Twitter)

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar highlighted several issues involving India during his first visit to New Zealand and interacting with his counterpart from the country’s government in an effort to improve bilateral relations.

First and foremost, Jaishankar discussed the repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global markets and talked about how India is willing to take measures to find a permanent solution to the conflict between the two countries.

He also highlighted that India has pressed Moscow on the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine when the two countries stepped up fighting near the highly sensitive facility. He also highlighted the stance of India when it comes to the Ukraine crisis.

In this situation, Jaishnakar said he would see what India can do, "which obviously would be in the Indian interest, but also in the best interest of the world,” as per PTI reports.

Further, Jaishankar brought up the issue of how Indian students studying in New Zealand have been impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and urged the country to expedite the visa processing of those desirous of studying in New Zealand for the upcoming academic sessions.

Indian students who were seeking education in New Zealand have been facing repeated delays in the visa process owing to the pandemic. It must be noted that India is the second largest source of international students in New Zealand pursuing higher education.

While holding talks with his New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta, Jaishankar also talked about strengthening the Indo-Pacific relationship, and strengthening the ties between New Zealand and India when it comes to several sectors like trade and defense.

The Indian foreign minister said that the world has seen multiple stress tests since 2019 like COVID, the Afghanistan crisis, and now the Ukraine conflict.

"It is very important today to recognise that and understand that there are a lot of countries who are looking at the future and deeply worried about their ability to get fuel, food, fertiliser or finances for the people," the minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

