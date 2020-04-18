UK to evacuate citizens stranded in India amid lockdown through 17 chartered flights

The United Kingdom has decided to send 17 more charter flights next week commencing from April 20 to escort British Travellers home amidst the coronavirus lockdown in India.

Here is the schedule for all the flights:

· From Ahmedabad to London on 20, 22, 24, 26 April

· From Amritsar to London on 21, 23, 25 and 27 April;

· From Bangalore (via Ahmedabad) to London on 23 April;

· From Delhi to London on 21, 23, 25 and 27 April

· From Goa to London on 20, 22 and 24 April;

· From Mumbai to London on 26 April.

In an official release, Acting High Commissioner to India, Jan Thomas stated in an official release, "There will be 17 more charter flights next week to take British travellers back to the UK - on top of the 21 flights announced previously."

"We are working round the clock to arrange additional flights from locations where we know large numbers are still stranded and are extremely grateful for the support we are receiving from the Government of India and local authorities," he added.

The release also stated that those who registered for the flight will be contacted directly by the British authorities with further information about the flight, adding that 'those who wish to register for a flight but haven't already should visit the India Travel Advice page to do so.'

It also stated that people who are most vulnerable will be prioritised for seats on these flights.