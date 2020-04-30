Headlines

UK's Labour party leader Keir Starmer says Kashmir bilateral issue between India and Pakistan

United Kingdom's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has pitched a strong relationship with India.

Manish Shukla

Updated: Apr 30, 2020, 03:46 PM IST

United Kingdom's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has pitched a strong relationship with India. In a letter written to Indian Community in the UK, Starmer said that Kashmir is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

The leader also said that the Labour Government would want to build an even stronger relationship with India similar to the previous Labour governments, cooperating on the global stage particularly on key issues such as climate change.

"In terms of Kashmir, I am clear that any constitutional issues in India are a matter for the Indian Parliament and Kashmir is a bilateral issue for India and Pakistan to resolve peacefully. Under my leadership, I will ensure the Labour Party does not use this dispute happening on the subcontinent to divide our communities in the UK," the letter read.

He also emphasized on the relationship between the Labour Party and the Hindu community in the UK.

"I know the invaluable contribution Hindus make to our society – from our economy, to arts and culture. Thank you for your swift response outlining your concerns and your willingness to work with us. I would like to commit to a fresh start by addressing these issues and reassuring you that under my leadership, the Labour Party will always engage cooperatively with you," Starmer said.

The politician further underlined that the Labour Party has a long and warm relationship with India and wants to see that continue.

This month, Keir Starmer replaced Jeremy Corbyn as the leader of the Labour party. The Indian community has welcomed Starmer's victory as many felt alienated by Corbyn 's policy towards India.

