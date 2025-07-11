UK's F-35 fighter jet stuck in Kerala to finally fly home next week? Reports claim...

The F-35B Lightning is one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world. It is part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group and is capable of vertical takeoff and landing

A British F-35B Lightning jet that has been stuck at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport since June 14 is expected to be repaired and flown back to the United Kingdom as early as next week, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The fighter jet, worth over USD 110 million, made an emergency landing last month after it was unable to return to the HMS Prince of Wales, the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier. Officials said the aircraft had been on a routine flight in the Arabian Sea when bad weather forced it to divert. Although it landed safely in Thiruvananthapuram, it reportedly developed an engineering problem.

A team of British engineers arrived in India on Sunday to inspect and repair the jet. The team is currently working at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, and initial reports suggest they are hopeful the jet can be made airworthy soon.

An Indian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, told the news agency that the fighter jet could fly back to the UK as early as next week if the repairs are successful.

There were earlier reports claiming that if the jet could not be fixed, it might have to be dismantled and sent back to the UK on a cargo plane. However, the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence has denied those claims.

The F-35B Lightning is one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world. It is part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group and is capable of vertical takeoff and landing, making it especially valuable in naval operations.