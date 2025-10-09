Add DNA as a Preferred Source
UK PM Keir Starmer's rare Hindi address leaves PM Modi smiling: 'Mujhe yahan aakar bahut khushi hui'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is on his first official visit to India, struck a chord with the audience at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai as he began his greetings in Hindi, saying, "Namaskar Mumbai, Mujhe yaha aakar bahot khushi hui".

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 07:37 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer (Image credit: Reuters)
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is on his first official visit to India, struck a chord with the audience at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai as he began his greetings in Hindi, saying, "Namaskar Mumbai, Mujhe yaha aakar bahot khushi hui" (Hello Mumbai, I am very happy to have come here).

"I hope that was roughly right, but look, it’s fantastic to be here with all of you and with Prime Minister Modi and just to see the room as vibrant and energetic as this is fantastic. India’s financial and economic capital, Namaskar," Starmer said. 

 

Starmer's Hindi remark drew applause from the audience, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who couldn't suppress a smile. Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister asserted that the UK and India are natural partners in fintech. "I want the UK to be the number 1 choice for investment in finance & fintech". He also hailed the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), describing it as a "huge win" for both nations, and a "huge statement about shared belief." 

This is Starmer's first visit to India, following PM Modi's visit to the UK in July to sign the long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Under the agreement, Britain will slash duties on Indian clothing, footwear, and food products. India, on the other hand, will cut duties on British goods.

On Trump's 'dead economy' remark 

Months after Donald Trump's 'dead economy remark against India and Russia', Starmer acknowledged that India's growth story has been remarkable, with the country recently emerging as the world's fourth largest economy, surpassing Japan.

"Everything I have seen since I have been here is absolute proof to me that you are on track to succeed in that. We want to be partners on that journey," he added. 

