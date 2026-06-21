UK arrests Indian ship captain for operating Russian 'shadow fleet oil tanker, family appeals to Centre for help

An Indian sailor has been arrested by the UK authorities while he was sailing from Russia to India. He was found operating a sanctioned Russian “shadow fleet" oil tanker in the English Channel. His family has requested the Government of India to ensure his safe return.

The authorities in the United Kingdom have arrested an Indian captain of a blacklisted Russian “shadow fleet" oil tanker after the British armed forces intercepted the vessel in the English Channel while it was sailing from Russia to India. His family in Uttarakhand has appealed to the Indian government to secure his safe return.

38-year-old Ajay Pant is a resident of Nainital in Uttarakhand, whom the authorities will bring before Southampton magistrates’ court from Bournemouth PS on June 16 via a video link. He has been charged with “directly or indirectly supplying or delivering prohibited Russian oil from Russia to a third country by ship, in contravention of Regulation 46Z9B of Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019."

He will be deposed before a magistrate in Southampton, charged with "contravening Reg 46Z9B Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, and directly or indirectly supplying or delivering by ship prohibited oil/oil products from Russia to a third country during the period of June 2026".

During the proceedings, his solicitor James Diamond argued, “It was not his choice as to where this vessel was going or the cargo this vessel was carrying. He was simply following orders from those in the corporation. He is just an employee doing his job who now finds himself before a British court."

Prosecutor Varun Chuni told the court that Royal Marines and officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) came on board the vessel MV Smyrtos after descending from a helicopter on June 14 after and led a six-hour operation after the vessel entered UK territorial waters without a legitimate flag. Pant, who happened to be the ship’s master, was quickly arrested and taken for police custody. This was the first operation in a long time by the UK Armed Forces.

"The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Ajay Pant for breaching Russian sanctions following a National Crime Agency investigation and the seizure of the shadow oil tanker, MV Smyrtos, travelling through the English Channel over the last weekend," said Chief Crown Prosecutor Joanne Jakymec.

"Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings. We have worked closely with the National Crime Agency as they carried out their investigation," she said.

Meanwhile, the UK government said a latest set of sanctions will further crack down on Russia's "decrepit and ageing shadow fleet", targeting more than 20 oil tankers with new and enhanced powers introduced last month."These sanctions target the vessels, the money and the actors propping up Russia's war economy, and in turn, threatening European security," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.