‘UK and India share so much, excited about…’: What Britain PM Rishi Sunak said in first call with PM Modi

UK PM Rishi Sunak and India PM Narendra Modi talked on the phone today for the first time since the former took charge as PM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 10:05 PM IST

UK PM Rishi Sunak and Indian PM Narendra Modi (File photo)

The appointment of Rishi Sunak as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was not only celebrated in Britain but also in India because of his connection to the country. Now, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to reach out to Sunak for the first time.

PM Modi gave a call to UK PM Rishi Sunak on Thursday, congratulating him on assuming the top post in the country and exploring the future of India-UK ties. The two leaders also discussed the future of the UK-India free trade agreement (FTA).

After the telephone conversation, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, “Glad to speak to Rishi Sunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of an early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA.”

 

 

Replying to PM Modi, Rishi Sunak thanked the Indian leader for his “kind words” and talked about deepening the security, defence, and economic partnership between the two counties. Sunak also said that UK and India “share so much.”

“The UK and India share so much. I’m excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence, and economic partnership in the months and years ahead,” the British Prime Minister said in a tweet.

When Rishi Sunak was appointed the Prime Minister of Britain, PM Modi was one of the first world leaders to extend his congratulations to him. Apart from extending his warm wishes, PM Narendra Modi also wished him a happy Diwali.

The Indian Prime Minister had written on Twitter, “Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.”

Sunak’s change in fate was triggered by the resignation of Truss following a heavily criticized mini-budget that left the UK pound tumbling

(With ANI inputs)

