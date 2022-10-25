‘UK accepted Rishi Sunak but India still shackled…’: Mehbooba Mufti’s ‘divisive politics’ jibe gets bold retort from BJP

Mehbooba Mufti and Rishi Sunak (File photo)

A war of words erupted over the appointment of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, when former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti congratulated him on the feat while taking a jibe at the Bhartiya Janta Party.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti congratulated Rishi Sunak on being the PM of the UK and talked about how the UK accepted the minority in a leadership position, while India still remains “in the shackles of divisive politics”, slamming the ruling BJP government in India.

Taking to Twitter, the former J&K chief minister wrote, “Proud moment that UK will have its first Indian origin PM. While all of India rightly celebrates, it would serve us well to remember that while the UK has accepted an ethnic minority member as its PM, we are still shackled by divisive & discriminatory laws like NRC & CAA.”

India, which has had three Muslim and one Sikh President, a Sikh PM for 10 years, minorities in top judicial positions and even the armed forces, need not learn about diversity and inclusivity from any other country.



But Mehbooba must walk the talk and back a Hindu for J&K’s CM. https://t.co/F1Zkj9kxw7 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 25, 2022

The BJP gave a strong response to Mufti over her jibe at the ruling party, saying that she must “walk the talk” when it comes to backing a Hindu candidate to be the next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter and pointed out that India has had a wide diversity of people from different religions sitting on the Prime Minister position, and India “need not learn” from any other country when it comes to diversity.

Malviya took to Twitter and wrote, “India, which has had three Muslim and one Sikh President, a Sikh PM for 10 years, minorities in top judicial positions and even the armed forces, need not learn about diversity and inclusivity from any other country. But Mehbooba must walk the talk and back a Hindu for J&K’s CM.”

Rishi Sunak has made history by being the first ever Indian-origin person to be the Prime Minister of Britain, after beating out his rival candidate Penny Mordaunt as he was backed by a majority of the Conservative Party leaders.

