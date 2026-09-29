Ujjain unrest: How fake AI videos go viral, spark tensions, puts India at risk

From fabricated videos that triggered clashes in Ujjain to investment scams using cloned celebrity faces and voices, AI-generated content is creating new challenges for public safety, financial security and the spread of misinformation.

An AI-generated video showing the alleged demolition of Ujjain's Shahi Masjid spread across social media and triggered clashes near the mosque. Madhya Pradesh Police later confirmed that the video was fabricated and described it as “completely false”.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had sanctioned the removal of only a three-foot overhang as part of a road-widening project. Members of the mosque committee were carrying out the removal voluntarily. However, the viral video showed the entire mosque being demolished using heavy machinery.

The false footage presented a situation very different from what was actually happening. It also showed how a convincing fake video can spread quickly, create fear and bring people together before authorities have a chance to clarify the facts.

The Ujjain incident is part of a wider pattern in which AI-generated content is being used to mislead people. Such material is no longer limited to online rumours or financial fraud. It can also affect public order and trigger real-world consequences.

AI deepfakes fuel investment scams

India has witnessed several cases in which fraudsters used AI-generated videos and cloned voices to make investment scams appear genuine.

Earlier this year, a woman in Hyderabad reportedly lost Rs 71.84 lakh after being persuaded to invest through a fake trading scheme promoted using a deepfake video of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A similar scam had reportedly targeted a 76-year-old man in Belagavi, who lost Rs 7.9 lakh after fraudsters used Sitharaman's likeness.

In January 2026, philanthropist Sudha Murty publicly warned people that scammers were using AI to copy her face and voice to promote investment schemes she had never endorsed.

The technology is also being used to bypass security systems. In April 2026, an Ahmedabad gang was reportedly found using Google's Gemini AI to create deepfakes capable of bypassing Aadhaar-linked biometric verification. The alleged fraud involved defeating one-time password (OTP) checks to obtain loans illegally.

Forensic experts have also called for a dedicated AI-based approach to investigate deepfake-related financial crimes, highlighting the challenges posed by increasingly realistic synthetic content.

Fake celebrity endorsements add to the problem

AI-generated celebrity videos have become another tool used by scammers to gain people's trust.

A McAfee report published in mid-2026 found that around 90 per cent of Indians surveyed had been exposed to fake celebrity endorsements. The report said victims lost an average of Rs 34,500, with Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt among the celebrities whose identities were most frequently misused.

Such scams exploit the public's familiarity with well-known personalities. When a video appears to show a trusted celebrity recommending an investment or product, viewers may be less likely to question its authenticity.

How online deception can lead to physical violence

The Ujjain incident highlights a serious difference between online financial scams and misinformation that triggers public gatherings or clashes.

In financial fraud, victims may lose money after trusting a fake video. In Ujjain, fabricated footage reportedly helped fuel tensions around a religious site, creating a law-and-order challenge.

A fake does not need to convince everyone to cause harm. It may be enough for it to reach a small group of people who are already worried or angry, particularly when the content touches on sensitive religious or communal issues.

Social media platforms allow videos to circulate rapidly through WhatsApp forwards, Instagram reels and other channels. By the time the footage is checked and declared false, it may already have reached thousands of people.

Police and other authorities are then left trying to contain the consequences through investigations, public warnings and action against accounts spreading misinformation.

AI-related risks extend beyond India

The risks associated with AI-generated information are also being examined in the context of armed conflict.

Investigations into Israel's use of an AI system called Lavender during the Gaza war reported that the system had, at one stage, flagged around 37,000 Palestinians as potential targets. Intelligence sources cited in the reporting indicated an error rate of roughly 10 per cent. Reports also raised concerns that human reviewers sometimes spent only seconds checking AI-generated recommendations.

These findings have fuelled wider debate about the use of AI in military decisions and the risks of relying on automated systems without sufficient human review.

The circumstances are different from the Ujjain incident, but both raise questions about the consequences of accepting information or recommendations before they have been properly checked.

The environmental cost of AI growth

The growing use of generative AI also carries an environmental cost because the technology depends on data centres that require large amounts of electricity.

According to Allianz Trade estimates cited in the supplied report, global data centre emissions reached around 286 million to 315 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2025. The estimates were reportedly up to 57 per cent higher than earlier figures from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The report also highlighted India's carbon-intensive electricity supply, noting that emissions per unit of electricity used to power this infrastructure were more than 20 times those in countries such as Norway and Sweden.

Although the environmental impact is separate from the immediate harm caused by deepfakes, both issues are connected to the rapid expansion of AI technology and the need to manage its wider effects.

Why verification must catch up with AI

These incidents point to a growing gap between the speed at which AI-generated content can be created and the time needed to verify it.

A convincing fake video can be produced within minutes. Establishing its origin and confirming that it is false may take much longer. During that period, people may lose money, share false claims or gather in response to misleading footage.

The problem cannot be addressed by technology companies or law enforcement alone. Social media platforms, investigators and policymakers all have a role in limiting the spread of harmful synthetic content and improving the ways in which it is identified.

The Ujjain clashes show why the issue goes beyond online misinformation. When fabricated content reaches people before verified information does, its consequences can extend from mobile phone screens to streets and public spaces.