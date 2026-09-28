FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shubman Gill confirms India won't drop 8th batting option in ODIs, bats for Virat Kohli

Gill confirms 8th batting option for ODIs, backs Kohli's freedom

LPU Protest: Punjab's LPU Suspends Classes, Postpones Exams Amid Violent Students Protest

LPU Protest: Punjab's LPU Suspends Classes, Postpones Exams Amid Violent Students Protest

CJP News: Ashutosh Ranka Reacts After Release From Detention By Assam Police | Himanta Biswa Sarma

CJP News: Ashutosh Ranka Reacts After Release From Detention By Assam Police | Himanta Biswa Sarma

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row: What triggered clash between police, protesters?

Clashes erupted in Ujjain during the demolition of a section of the Shahi Masjid for road widening ahead of Simhastha 2028. Here’s what happened and why protesters objected.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 11:28 AM IST

Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row: What triggered clash between police, protesters?
Ujjain Shahi Masjid row: What triggered clash between police, protesters? (Source: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A violent clash erupted between police personnel and protesters around the Shahi Masjid Complex in Ujjain on Monday after a section of the Masjid was demolished as part of road-widening work. The tension flared after unidentified individuals gathered in the area began stone-pelting, prompting police to use tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Why clash erupted at Ujjain's Shahi Masjid 

The incident occurred as the Ujjain Municipal Corporation began removing the portion of a mosque falling within the proposed road alignment for widening ahead of Simhastha 2028. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed at the spot. Differences emerged among other groups over the development, with protesters seen attempting to move ahead through the alleys, with women being pushed forward as they tried to proceed and protest. 

The road-widening initiative forms part of the broader infrastructure overhaul being undertaken in Ujjain to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims expected during the Simhastha Mela in 2028.

Amid the unrest, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi has called on the state government to respect sentiments."The administrative efforts to demolish the Ujjain Shahi Masjid under the pretext of road widening should be a bit more sensitive. Demolishing a 600-year-old heritage site just for road widening and development in the name of progress is the height of hatred. It has come to my notice that when the matter is pending in court, what message does the administration intend to send by repeatedly laying siege to the masjid? Thousands of youth in Ujjain are continuously raising their voices on this issue. My request to the Ujjain administration is to respect public sentiments and acquire the necessary land for road widening from the other side. Demolishing such a historically significant heritage site cannot be considered a normal event under any circumstances," the Congress MP said.

 Development works in Ujjain ahead of Simhastha 2028 fair

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called for various develoment works in Ujjain ahead of the Simhastha 2028 fair. He has directed demolition activity, with 272 structures marked for demolition as part of a road-widening project in Ujjain. Yadav said the demolition of her childhood home was personally emotional but necessary for the larger preparations for Simhastha 2028. He said the decision was also intended to encourage other residents affected by the road-widening project to voluntarily give up their properties for the wider public benefit.

Ujjain is all set to host the Simhastha Mela, one of the world's largest spiritual gatherings in 2028. The fair is held every 12 years on the banks of the Shipra River. Extensive preparations are underway, including around 29 kilometres of new ghats, a diversion project, dams and other infrastructure works to improve the city. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shubman Gill confirms India won't drop 8th batting option in ODIs, bats for Virat Kohli
Gill confirms 8th batting option for ODIs, backs Kohli's freedom
Market Mayhem At Dalal Street: Sensex crashes 1,040 Points as oil shock wipes out Rs 5.82 lakh crore in a day, Why did it happen?
Sensex crashes 1,040 Points as oil shock wipes out Rs 5.82 lakh in a day
Asian Games 2026: Esha Singh wins silver in women’s 25m pistol after dramatic shoot-off
Asian Games 2026: Esha Singh wins silver in women’s 25m pistol
Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row: What triggered clash between police, protesters?
Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row: What triggered clash between police, protesters?
Supreme Court compares Delhi-NCR rape cases to Nirbhaya Case of 2012, takes suo motu cognisance
Supreme Court compares Delhi-NCR rape cases to Nirbhaya Case of 2012
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement