Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row: What triggered clash between police, protesters?

Clashes erupted in Ujjain during the demolition of a section of the Shahi Masjid for road widening ahead of Simhastha 2028. Here’s what happened and why protesters objected.

A violent clash erupted between police personnel and protesters around the Shahi Masjid Complex in Ujjain on Monday after a section of the Masjid was demolished as part of road-widening work. The tension flared after unidentified individuals gathered in the area began stone-pelting, prompting police to use tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Why clash erupted at Ujjain's Shahi Masjid

The incident occurred as the Ujjain Municipal Corporation began removing the portion of a mosque falling within the proposed road alignment for widening ahead of Simhastha 2028. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed at the spot. Differences emerged among other groups over the development, with protesters seen attempting to move ahead through the alleys, with women being pushed forward as they tried to proceed and protest.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A large group of people clashes with Police in Ujjain at the spot where a portion of Shahi Masjid is planned to be demolished for a road-widening project. A heavy police force remains deployed in the area. pic.twitter.com/jeq03Wcd5s — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2026

The road-widening initiative forms part of the broader infrastructure overhaul being undertaken in Ujjain to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims expected during the Simhastha Mela in 2028.

Amid the unrest, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi has called on the state government to respect sentiments."The administrative efforts to demolish the Ujjain Shahi Masjid under the pretext of road widening should be a bit more sensitive. Demolishing a 600-year-old heritage site just for road widening and development in the name of progress is the height of hatred. It has come to my notice that when the matter is pending in court, what message does the administration intend to send by repeatedly laying siege to the masjid? Thousands of youth in Ujjain are continuously raising their voices on this issue. My request to the Ujjain administration is to respect public sentiments and acquire the necessary land for road widening from the other side. Demolishing such a historically significant heritage site cannot be considered a normal event under any circumstances," the Congress MP said.

Development works in Ujjain ahead of Simhastha 2028 fair

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called for various develoment works in Ujjain ahead of the Simhastha 2028 fair. He has directed demolition activity, with 272 structures marked for demolition as part of a road-widening project in Ujjain. Yadav said the demolition of her childhood home was personally emotional but necessary for the larger preparations for Simhastha 2028. He said the decision was also intended to encourage other residents affected by the road-widening project to voluntarily give up their properties for the wider public benefit.

Ujjain is all set to host the Simhastha Mela, one of the world's largest spiritual gatherings in 2028. The fair is held every 12 years on the banks of the Shipra River. Extensive preparations are underway, including around 29 kilometres of new ghats, a diversion project, dams and other infrastructure works to improve the city.