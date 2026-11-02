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Ujjain Horror: Four suffocate to death while cleaning hotel waste chamber

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Ujjain Horror: Four suffocate to death while cleaning hotel waste chamber

Four workers died after allegedly getting trapped and suffocating inside a waste chamber at a private hotel in Ujjain, while two others who entered to rescue them fell ill but were later discharged.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 09:06 AM IST

Ujjain Horror: Four suffocate to death while cleaning hotel waste chamber
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Four people died after allegedly getting trapped inside a waste chamber at a private hotel in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, late Saturday night.

The incident took place around 11 pm at Shri Ganga Hotel on the Ujjain-Dewas road, police said. According to Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma, the four had entered the chamber to clean it but became trapped inside. They were later pulled out by police personnel.

Two more fall ill while attempting rescue

The rescue operation led to another medical emergency when two people entered the chamber to help bring the trapped workers out. Both fell ill after entering the chamber and were taken to hospital. Police said they received initial treatment and were later discharged.

The incident has raised concerns about the dangerous conditions inside the waste chamber and whether proper safety measures were followed.

Police tried CPR but workers could not be revived

After the four workers were brought out, police personnel attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). However, the workers could not be revived. They were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, SP Sharma said.

The deceased have been identified as Kamlesh Tamboli, Nitin Valmik, Manoj Meena and Wahid.

Probe to establish how workers entered chamber

Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the deaths. Ujjain District Magistrate Roshan Kumar Singh said officials would examine whether the four workers had entered the chamber voluntarily to clean it or had accidentally fallen inside.

The administration will take further action based on the findings of the investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

CM Mohan Yadav announces Rs 4 lakh aid

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the deaths and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the four workers.

"News of the tragic death of four people in an accident while cleaning a chamber at a private hotel in Ujjain is deeply painful. My condolences to the bereaved families. I have directed the state government to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased," he said in a post on X.

"I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and give their grieving families the strength to bear this profound loss," the CM added.

The incident remains under investigation as authorities work to establish exactly how the workers became trapped inside the chamber.

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