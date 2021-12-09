UIDAI update: Want to change your Aadhaar card photo? Check steps here

Having an Aadhaar card is a necessity for all Indian citizens, as it is the primary identity proof in our country. An Aadhaar card and number are also required to avail certain basic services in India such as opening a bank account, getting a driver’s license, and many more.

The government of India has made it mandatory to have an Aadhaar card for every citizen of the country. Aadhaar cards and numbers are issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), and it contains the name, gender, date of birth, photograph, and address of the person.

Most of the people had their Aadhaar cards made years ago, and the photo on the document no longer resembles how they look currently. This can lead to a lot of confusion and hassles while availing services that require identity proof.

UIDAI has now made the facility to change multiple details on your Aadhaar card available to all Indian residents. Through this service, you can also change the photo which is on your Aadhaar card, and replace it with a more recent click.

Cardholders can follow the steps mentioned below to change their Aadhaar card photo by visiting the service centre of UIDAI.

How to change Aadhaar card photo

Visit the official website of UIDAI and download the Aadhaar enrollment form from it.

Fill out the enrollment form with all the necessary details.

Now, visit your nearest Aadhaar enrolment facility or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

Submit the form to the executive present at the centre after getting biometric verification of your details.

The executive will take a new photo for your Aadhaar card.

Pay the fee of Rs 25 and get an acknowledgment slip of your request.

Use the acknowledgment slip to check the status of your request. The updated Aadhaar will be delivered to you shortly.

It must be noted that to change your Aadhaar card photo, it is suggested that all the other details on your card are up to date, such as the address, date of birth, and mobile number linked to the card.