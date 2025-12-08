UIDAI to ban Aadhar photocopies, check new rules to enhance verification

The UIDAI has made it mandatory for hotels and private entities to not take photocopies of customers in a move to protect their privacy. The authority has introduced new rules to curb misuse of the identity of customers.

In a significant move to curb misuse of customers' personal details, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new rule making it mandatory for private entities to register themselves with the authority. The move will discourage hotels and other private entities to store physical photocopies of customers in the process of verifying their identities.

“The new rule has been approved by the authority and will be notified soon. It will mandate registration of offline verification- seeking entities like hotels, event organisers. The objective is to discourage paper-based Aadhaar verification,” Bhuvnesh Kumar quoted as saying in a PTI report.

What is the aim behind this new rule?

While talking to PTI news agency, UIDAI CEO Kumar said that the act of taking the photocopies of Aadhaar cards is against the Aadhaar act. To prevent this, the government has made it mandatory for hotels, event organizers and others which seek Aadhaar based verification of individuals to first register themselves with the authority. These new rules will help in safeguarding and improve privacy of individuals.

“The ease of verification will enhance offline verification without the use of paper while maintaining privacy of users or any risk of their Aadhaar data getting leaked for misuse,” Kumar said.

Kumar further told PTI that under the new rule, these entities will be equipped with a new technology. With the use of this technology there would be no need to take photocopies of Aadhar cards as the verification of individuals can be done by scanning a QR code or by connecting with the new Aadhaar app, currently under development. This will also enhance greater transparency in the process of the new verification.