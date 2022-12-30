Search icon
UIDAI releases Aadhaar use guidelines ahead of New Year

UIDAI also advised the people to never share Aadhaar cards in the public domain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 07:57 PM IST

UIDAI said people of the country mustn't share Aadhaar OTP with others (Representational)

The Unique Identification Authority of India has released guidelines to use the Aadhaar card wisely. The guidelines come ahead of New Year's eve. The agency that manages the Aadhaar project in India said people should observe the same level of usage hygiene as other documents, including bank account numbers, PAN and passports. The UIDAI urged the people of the country to never leave their Aadhaar cards, Aadhaar letters. PVC cards or their copies unattended. 

UIDAI also advised the people to never share Aadhaar cards in the public domain, including social media and other such platforms.

UIDAI said people of the country mustn't share Aadhaar OTP with others. They should also refrain from sharing m-Aadhaar PIN with anyone. 

"While sharing Aadhaar with any trusted entity, the same level of caution may be exercised which one does at the time of sharing mobile number, bank account number or any other identity document like Passport, Voter Id, PAN, Ration Card...," UIDAI said in a statement, per PTI.

One must use the facility called virtual identifier wherever a user isn't comfortable sharing a UID. One can also use the Aadhaar locking facility as well as biometric locking.

