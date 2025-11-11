UIDAI launches new Aadhar app, with biometric locks, face ID, check built-in features, steps to download

The UIDAI has launched Aadhaar app in a move to make the digital identity card more accessible, safe and secure. The app is free to download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It has various security features like biometric locks, and QR code-based sharing and accessibility without internet.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched Aadhaar app in a move to make the digital identity card more accessible, safe and secure. The app is free to download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The initiative is aimed at providing convenience to Aadhar card holders as it eliminates the need to carry physical cards.

What does the Aadhar app offer?

The Aadhar app has facial recognition technology, biometric locks, and QR code-based sharing for user privacy. At a time, five Aadhaar profiles can function on a single device, which is possible only when all cards have the same registered mobile number. Some of the features are as follows:

- A device can manage upto five Aadhaar profiles in one app linked to the same mobile number.

- For more privacy, users can activate biometric authentication to lock/unlock their data, ensuring more security.

- The app also shows only a users’ name and photo if they choose to hide other details like address or date of birth. This is a major security update in the way we access identification details.

- One can both generate and scan Aadhaar QR codes for quick and digital verification at banks, government offices, and service centers.

- One interesting feature is that after the setup is done, users can access saved Aadhaar details without internet connection.

-Users can also track their Aadhaar car through the app's built-in tracking and monitoring feature to know when, where, and how it has been used.

What are the steps to download and set up the new Aadhaar app?

Step 1: First, download the App from Google Play Store or App Store and install on your phone. Download only the official app.

Step 2: Verify with the OTP sent to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

Step 3: Complete the mandatory face scan authentication to register and confirm your identity to prevent misuse.

Step 4: After installing, open the app and select your preferred language, and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Step 5: For further security, create a six-digit security PIN.

Step 6: After the setup is done, the digital Aadhaar card can be accessed anytime, with multiple options to unlock: PIN, face ID, name and more.