The free document update service is available only through the MyAadhaar portal and will remain free till June 14, 2026. After this deadline, regular charges may apply.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free online update of Aadhaar till June 14, 2026. The move, which allows free upload of documents to update one's Aadhaar, is expected to benefit lakhs of Aadhaar number holders across the country. This free service, aimed at helping citizens keep their Aadhaar details updated, can be availed exclusively through the MyAadhaar portal.
The UIDAI said in a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter): "UIDAI has extended the free online document upload facility till June 14, 2026, to benefit lakhs of Aadhaar number holders. This free service is available only on the MyAadhaar portal. UIDAI is encouraging people to keep documents updated in their Aadhaar."
The UIDAI allows Aadhaar holders to update their Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents online to ensure that the Aadhaar database remains current and accurate. This is especially useful for individuals whose demographic details in various documents may have changed due to marriage, relocation or other life events.
Earlier, this online service attracted a nominal fee of Rs 50 and updating Aadhaar by physically visiting update centres still attracts a fee. However, as part of its efforts to promote document hygiene in the Aadhaar ecosystem, the UIDAI has waived off the fee, allowing users to upload their changed/fresh documents for free till the new deadline
The UIDAI has urged Aadhaar holders, especially those who obtained their Aadhaar more than 10 years ago and have not updated their documents since then, to update their records in the Aadhaar database. This is also important for individuals whose name, address or other demographic details have changed.
To update your mobile number, email address, biometrics (fingerprint, iris) or photo, you will need to visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment/update centre and pay the applicable fee.
How to update your Aadhaar details online for free?
Step 1: Visit https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ and log in using your Aadhaar number and the one-time password (OTP) received on your registered mobile number.
Step 2: Check your identity and address details displayed in your profile.
Step 3: If the details displayed in your profile are correct, please click on the 'I verify that the above details are correct' tab.
Step 4: Select the identity document you wish to submit from the drop-down menu.
Step 5: Upload your identity document (size less than 2 MB; file format JPEG, PNG, or PDF).
Step 6: Select the address document you wish to submit from the drop-down menu.
Step 7: Upload your address document (size less than 2 MB; file format JPEG, PNG, or PDF
