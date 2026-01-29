UGC regulations put on hold by Supreme Court amid massive protest: 'Capable of Misuse'

Controversial UGC Bill norms put on hold by Supreme Court. The Supreme Court on Thursday began hearing petitions challenging the new UGC regulations.

Controversial UGC Bill norms put on hold by Supreme Court, saying that the provisions are prima facie vague and capable of misuse. The Supreme Court on Thursday began hearing petitions challenging the new UGC regulations. A Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi has directed Centre to redraft the regulations, till then its operation kept in abeyance.

What did the Supreme Court said?

“Supreme Court orders that the UGC Equity Regulations, 2026, shall remain in abeyance. The 2012 UGC Regulations will continue to operate, with the Court invoking Article 142 to ensure the existing redressal mechanism for marginalised groups is not dismantled,” the SC said.

A petition was filed by advocate Vineet Jindal, under Section 3(c) of the regulations, which defines caste-based discrimination as discrimination against members of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, Live Law reported.

(This is a breaking story)