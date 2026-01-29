FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Economic Survey ahead of Union Budget 2026: Higher growth, but what does it mean for jobs, prices, savings of masses?

Big relief to Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood as Sameer Wankhede defamation suit rejected by Delhi HC

UGC regulations put on hold by Supreme Court amid massive protest: 'Capable of Misuse'

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: What were the final words of Pilot Shambhavi Pathak, Sumit Kapoor?

After UAE, India reaches out to Saudi Arabia to check Pakistan's defence clout

The Age of Endless Display: Why Content Creation Must Rediscover the Art of Communication

The Backbone of India’s Infrastructure: How Utkarsh India Powers Railways, Roads, Telecom & Power Projects

What is the Nifty 50? Meaning, Composition, and Investment Benefits

Who is Madhu Gottumukkala? Indian-origin head of US cyber defence agency, under fire for uploading sensitive 'official use only' government files in public ChatGPT

Colombian flight disappeared, then found crashed killing all onboard, including two politicians; probe underway; WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Economic Survey ahead of Union Budget 2026: Higher growth, but what does it mean for jobs, prices, savings of masses?

Economic Survey ahead of Union Budget 2026:Higher growth, but what does it mean?

After UAE, India reaches out to Saudi Arabia to check Pakistan's defence clout

After UAE, India reaches out to Saudi Arabia to check Pakistan's defence clout

The Age of Endless Display: Why Content Creation Must Rediscover the Art of Communication

The Age of Endless Display: Why Content Creation Must Rediscover the Art of Comm

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points

Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?

The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima Pandit, Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, Sumaira Shaikh, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Arushi Chawla, and more

The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima, Maxtern, Lovekesh, Arushi, Neelam

HomeIndia

INDIA

UGC regulations put on hold by Supreme Court amid massive protest: 'Capable of Misuse'

Controversial UGC Bill norms put on hold by Supreme Court. The Supreme Court on Thursday began hearing petitions challenging the new UGC regulations.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 29, 2026, 01:32 PM IST

UGC regulations put on hold by Supreme Court amid massive protest: 'Capable of Misuse'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Controversial UGC Bill norms put on hold by Supreme Court, saying that the provisions are prima facie vague and capable of misuse. The Supreme Court on Thursday began hearing petitions challenging the new UGC regulations. A Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi  has directed Centre to redraft the regulations, till then its operation kept in abeyance.

What did the Supreme Court said?

“Supreme Court orders that the UGC Equity Regulations, 2026, shall remain in abeyance. The 2012 UGC Regulations will continue to operate, with the Court invoking Article 142 to ensure the existing redressal mechanism for marginalised groups is not dismantled,” the SC said.

A petition was filed by advocate Vineet Jindal, under Section 3(c) of the regulations, which defines caste-based discrimination as discrimination against members of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, Live Law reported.

(This is a breaking story)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Economic Survey ahead of Union Budget 2026: Higher growth, but what does it mean for jobs, prices, savings of masses?
Economic Survey ahead of Union Budget 2026:Higher growth, but what does it mean?
Big relief to Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood as Sameer Wankhede defamation suit rejected by Delhi HC
Big relief to Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood as Sameer Wankhede defamation
UGC regulations put on hold by Supreme Court amid massive protest: 'Capable of Misuse'
UGC regulations put on hold by Supreme Court amid massive protest
Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: What were the final words of Pilot Shambhavi Pathak, Sumit Kapoor?
Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: What were final words
After UAE, India reaches out to Saudi Arabia to check Pakistan's defence clout
After UAE, India reaches out to Saudi Arabia to check Pakistan's defence clout
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima Pandit, Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, Sumaira Shaikh, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Arushi Chawla, and more
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima, Maxtern, Lovekesh, Arushi, Neelam
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Family survived by wife Sunetra, sons Parth, Jay, uncle Sharad Pawar; look at political family tree
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Family survived by wife Sunetra, sons Parth, Jay
Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered crash in India in 2023
Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered c
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement