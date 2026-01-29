UGC regulations put on hold by Supreme Court amid massive protest: 'Capable of Misuse'

Economic Survey ahead of Union Budget 2026: Higher growth, but what does it mean for jobs, prices, savings of masses?
INDIA
Controversial UGC Bill norms put on hold by Supreme Court. The Supreme Court on Thursday began hearing petitions challenging the new UGC regulations.
“Supreme Court orders that the UGC Equity Regulations, 2026, shall remain in abeyance. The 2012 UGC Regulations will continue to operate, with the Court invoking Article 142 to ensure the existing redressal mechanism for marginalised groups is not dismantled,” the SC said.
A petition was filed by advocate Vineet Jindal, under Section 3(c) of the regulations, which defines caste-based discrimination as discrimination against members of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, Live Law reported.
(This is a breaking story)