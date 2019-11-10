UGCâ€‰NET December 2019: Admit cards released, check @ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the UGC-NET December 2019 exams for Junior Research Fellowship and assistant professor. Candidates can download the admit card on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination will be held between December 2 and December 6 for 10,34,869 candidates which will cover 81 subjects in Computer Based Test(CBT) mode.

Candidates can download the admit cards by putting in the application number and password assigned to them during the registration process.

Steps to download the admit card:

Step 1. Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link- 'Download Admit card.

Step 3. Enter the application number.

Step 4. Enter the password.

Step 5. Enter the security pin.

Step 6. Click on sign in.

Step 7. Admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 8. Download the admit card for future reference.