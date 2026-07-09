UGC-NET 2026 exam paper leaked? Ministry of Education orders probe into allegations

A 100-page PDF document, linked to the UGC-NET Sociology question paper, was allegedly circulated before the official examination. It has been alleged that nearly 90 questions in that document matched those that appeared in the exam.

The Union Ministry of Education has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to investigate allegations of a paper leak linked to the UGC-NET 2026 examination, according to a report by The Economic Times. The report said that a 100-page PDF document, linked to the UGC-NET Sociology question paper, was allegedly circulated before the official examination. It has been alleged that nearly 90 questions in that document matched those that appeared in the exam.

The controversy came into the limelight after Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi slammed the government over the paper leak allegations. In a post on X, Gandhi said: "The serious allegations that have surfaced regarding last week's UGC-NET exam are utterly shocking. Just a few weeks after the NEET paper leak, reports are now emerging that a 100-page PDF was circulated right before the UGC-NET exam." Gandhi alleged that the question paper was being sold for Rs 2.25 lakh in several states, adding that the network behind the leak was also offering to sell question papers for upcoming exams such as CSIR-NET.

Earlier, candidates had alleged that the UGC-NET Sociology exam contained multiple spelling mistakes, distorted names of personalities, and inaccurate Hindi translations. The row over the UGC-NET exam has erupted even as the NTA has been facing criticism over irregularities in several national-level exams. Earlier, the NEET-UG 2026 exam was cancelled over a paper leak, leading to widespread outrage and protests across the country. A retest of the medical entrance exam was conducted in June. Amid the controversies, students and protesters have also been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as well as a overhaul of the Indian education system.

The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) is conducted by the NTA to determine eligibility for assistant professorships, Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), and admission to PhD programmes in institutes across the country.